- Boye Mafe, EDGE, 6 foot 4, 263 lbs, Senior Minnesota. Won the National Player Of The Game at the Senior Bowl. 7 Sacks, 1 Forced Fumbles, 34 Tackles (10 for loss) His physical size immediately jumps off the screen -- not just in his body type, but his hands look massive. Reminds me of the Betty Crocker oven glove commercials from back in the '90s. That visual physicality shows up in his game through a solid bull rush and vicious hands. Pairing with that physicality is a motor that never slows down. When facing mobile quarterbacks, Mafe shows a ton of patience. If he does not find home immediately, he will drop back and try to bat down the ball while holding the edge.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO