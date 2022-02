The Glenn Miller Orchestra will be performing at the WYO Theater at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25. According to a release, Glenn Miller was one of the most successful of all dance bandleaders back in the Swing Era of the 1930’s and 40’s. A string of hit records, the constant impact of radio broadcasts and the drawing power at theaters, hotels and dance pavilion, built and sustained the momentum of popularity.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO