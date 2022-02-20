ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Clovis West basketball teams secure semifinal victories

By Angelique Martinez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YoTlU_0eJsjGaR00

Clovis West boys’ hoops put on an impressive performance to secure a 83-69 victory over San Joaquin Memorial. Tyus Parrish-Tillman led the Golden Eagles with 18 points. Jackson Young tallied 14, followed by Isaac Martinez and Trey Carr with 11 points each. Marshel Sanders also scored double digits tallying 10.

The Clovis West girls dominated the four seed Nipomo 68-18 to advance to the section championship. The Golden Eagles will now face Bakersfield in the title game.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clovis, CA
Local
California Basketball
Clovis, CA
Sports
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Nipomo, CA
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Teams#The Golden Eagles
YourCentralValley.com

MLB cancels spring games through March 4 due to lockout

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball canceled the first week of spring training games through March 4 in the first public acknowledgment of the disruption caused by the lockout. The announcement Friday came with the work stoppage in its 79th day, and a day after talks on economics between management and the Major League […]
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State President responds to Castro resignation

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE)- Fresno State’s current President responded to the resignation of California State University’s Chancellor Joseph Castro. The resignation is the latest fallout from two USA Today articles that alleged that Castro mishandled sexual harassment allegations while he was President at Fresno State. In a message to the campus community, Dr. Saul Jimenez-Sandoval addressed […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This is the most expensive home in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Purchasing a home is one of the most expensive investments anyone can make, and with the current state of the housing market, it is getting more expensive to do so. Those willing and able to shell out the big money for the most expensive homes on the market are in luck as […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy