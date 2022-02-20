Clovis West basketball teams secure semifinal victories
Clovis West boys’ hoops put on an impressive performance to secure a 83-69 victory over San Joaquin Memorial. Tyus Parrish-Tillman led the Golden Eagles with 18 points. Jackson Young tallied 14, followed by Isaac Martinez and Trey Carr with 11 points each. Marshel Sanders also scored double digits tallying 10.
The Clovis West girls dominated the four seed Nipomo 68-18 to advance to the section championship. The Golden Eagles will now face Bakersfield in the title game.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.
Comments / 0