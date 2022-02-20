ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-21 23:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-23 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Choctaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 04:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Choctaw A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Choctaw County through 430 AM CST At 357 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 11 miles south of Sawyer, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Frogville... Huskey Swink MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Auglaize, Delaware, Hardin, Logan, Mercer, Shelby, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Auglaize; Delaware; Hardin; Logan; Mercer; Shelby; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Central and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 13 inches possible. Locally higher amounts are possible, particularly in the northern Minnesota counties. * WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could make for difficult travel.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-20 09:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-20 14:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert; Williams STRONG GUSTY WINDS TO DEVELOP TODAY South to southwest winds will increase this morning to between 20 and 30 mph with wind gusts to 40 mph. The winds will persist through much of the afternoon before beginning to diminish late. Wind gusts could top 45 mph near Lake Michigan. Loose yard items are apt to blow around. If you are driving a high profile vehicle, use caution in rural and open areas.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-23 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Light snowfall is possible down to around 2000 feet with 4 to 6 inches from 4000 to 6000 feet and 6 to 12 inches above 6000 feet with locally greater amounts on higher peaks. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, including along Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass. * WHEN...4 PM Tuesday to noon Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions, especially during the Tuesday evening commute along Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass. Damage to trees and power lines is possible. Visibility greatly reduced in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-20 10:15:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-21 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake GET READY FOR ANOTHER ROUND OF WIND, COLD, AND SNOW * Southwest to west winds are on the increase today with widespread 30-40 mph gusts, locally stronger in wind prone locations. This will bring choppy conditions to area lakes, turbulence for aviation, and potential travel difficulties for high profile vehicles. Sierra ridgelines could see gusts reach 80 mph, affecting backcountry recreation. Winds will weaken, but remain breezy out of the northwest on Monday. * A quick shot of snow showers is anticipated tonight into Monday morning with the cold front, and additional snow showers are probable Monday night through Wednesday. While overall totals will be light, we all know it doesn`t take much to cause slow downs and travel difficulties. It may be best to allow extra time for the morning commute Monday through Wednesday. * It will be quite chilly Monday through Thursday. High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday may not get out of the 30s in even the warmest of valleys, with teens and 20s in the mountains. Overnight lows will likely be coldest Tuesday and Wednesday nights, but will also be dependent on cloud cover. Anticipate widespread teen and single digit low temps, with below zero readings in colder Sierra valleys. Bundle up! Winter isn`t over yet.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 14:50:00 HAST Expires: 2022-02-15 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 600 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 248 PM HST, radar indicated a nearly stationary band of heavy rain over the Kau district. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Additional rain is expected during the next few hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kawa Flats, Punaluu Beach, Naalehu, Pahala, Wood Valley, Hawaiian Ocean View, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Waiohinu, Hawaii Volcanoes Park Kahuku Unit and Discovery Harbour. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 600 PM HST if flooding persists.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Douglas County Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 14:22:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-22 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 2500 feet additional snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 1500 feet, additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...The Winter Weather Warning covers elevations above 2500 feet within the eastern Douglas foothills, including portions of Highway 138. All other areas, including Steamboat and Toketee Falls, are included in the Winter Weather Advisory. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult due to slick and snow covered roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration event which will come in the form of showers, with snow occurring over a period of two days. Heaviest snowfall rates are expected Monday afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Diego County Coastal Areas; San Diego County Inland Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 6 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Valleys, Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 6 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for San Diego County Inland Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing Target Area: San Diego County Inland Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...San Diego County Valleys. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to midnight PST tonight. For the Freeze Watch, from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A slow warming trend will occur into the weekend, where Friday morning may also see temperatures near 32 degrees.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-20 11:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-20 14:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph STRONG GUSTY WINDS TO DEVELOP TODAY South to southwest winds will increase this morning to between 20 and 30 mph with wind gusts to 40 mph. The winds will persist through much of the afternoon before beginning to diminish late. Wind gusts could top 45 mph near Lake Michigan. Loose yard items are apt to blow around. If you are driving a high profile vehicle, use caution in rural and open areas.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM NOON EST TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING The combination of dry fuels, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will lead to increased fire danger on Saturday. Relative humidity values will drop to 20 to 25 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Martin, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 02:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-16 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Indian River; Martin; Northern Brevard County; Southern Brevard County; St. Lucie HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Numerous strong, potentially life threatening rip currents, and gusty easterly winds producing rough surf and breaking waves of 5 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Southern Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, Coastal Volusia and Northern Brevard Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Entering the surf is strongly discouraged due to the dangerous surf and rip current conditions.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 10:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr; Zapata STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHEAST WINDS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON The latest surface observations from across much of Deep South Texas indicate that strong and gusty southeasterly winds have developed. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts in excess of 35 mph at times are expected through at least 6 PM this evening. The winds will then start to steadily decrease through the evening hours after sunset. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle in cross winds, and secure outdoor objects.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-23 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington * WHAT...High seas may generate minor splash-over along roads exposed to the sea such as Seawall Road on Mount Desert Island. Beach erosion is possible for locations such as Rogue Bluffs. Inundation is not forecast. * WHERE...Coastal Washington and Coastal Hancock Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM EST Wednesday through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Small rocks may be washed onto roadways and create a hazard to motorists. Beach erosion is possible.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cooke, Denton by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 23:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cooke; Denton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN DENTON AND SOUTHEASTERN COOKE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CST The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CST for north central Texas.
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Howard, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Boone; Carroll; Clinton; Howard; Montgomery; Parke; Putnam; Tippecanoe; Warren FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of Central Indiana * WHEN...From 7 PM EST this evening through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain is expected Wednesday night into Thursday. Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are likely with locally higher amounts possible. These amounts can lead to both areal and river flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BOONE COUNTY, IN

