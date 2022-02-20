ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Eunice clean-up: Flood and wind warnings issued as new storm named

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of flood warnings and alerts have been put in place with Wales braced for more strong winds from Storm Franklin. More than 2,500 homes are without power after widespread damage was caused when 92mph (148km/h) winds from Storm Eunice hit Wales on Friday. A yellow warning for...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Storm Eunice: Stay indoors warning ahead of 100mph winds

Winds of up to 100mph could batter parts of Wales on Friday, with people warned to stay indoors. Storm Eunice is predicted to cause power cuts, damage to homes, coastal flooding and travel chaos. The Met Office has issued an amber warning for Friday because of strong winds, with the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Eunice news – live: 100mph winds ‘could sweep people off streets’ as Met Office issues rare red alert

Winds up to 100mph could “sweep people off streets” when Storm Eunice hits tomorrow, an expert has warned.The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning – its most severe alert – in south Wales and southwest England, amid fears the storm could be among the UK’s worst in 30 years.Even winds of 70mph could uproot trees, topple power lines, and “sweep people and vehicles off streets”, according to Professor Hannah Cloke, natural hazards researcher and hydrologist at the University of Reading.She said people living in red alert areas should be “battening down the hatches” and staying inside.The prime...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

What time will Storm Eunice hit the UK and where will be affected?

Storm Dudley battered the north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland late on Wednesday and into Thursday, drenching the regions with heavy rain as high winds brought down power lines, trees and railway cables.Train services in Scotland had to be halted and the Northern Powergrid said on Wednesday night that up to 14,000 homes had suffered power cuts.Capel Curig in Wales experienced gusts of up to 81mph, with Emley Moore in Yorkshire seeing 74mph winds and Drumalbin in Scotland hit by 71mph gales.Now, Dudley is about to be followed by Storm Eunice, which the Met Office has cautioned could...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Dudley brings 80mph winds and heavy rain — as Eunice threatens worse disruption

Heavy rain and 80mph winds battered parts of Britain on Wednesday as authorities warned of even worse potential damage and disruption from a second storm on Friday.Train and ferry services across Scotland were cancelled as Storm Dudley swept across northern parts of the UK, with overnight wind warnings in force as far south as Birmingham.Northern Powergrid said there was a “likelihood” supplies may be cut off.There are fears Storm Eunice could bring more widespread chaos when it hits later this week.Cornwall Council urged people to only travel “if absolutely necessary” on Friday.Capel Curig in Wales experienced gusts of up...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Eunice: Met Office issues most severe ‘red’ danger-to-life warning in rare move

The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning for wind, meaning it is very likely that the extreme weather will result in dangerous conditions as Storm Eunice hits.The alert covers south Wales and a strip of coast in southwest England, including Hartland, Bristol, Cardiff and Swansea.Meteorologists fear the high winds there – and across the rest of Wales and much of England – could endanger lives, tear roofs from houses and bring down power lines, while some rail operators have urged customers not to travel on Friday once the storm hits.Forecasters have warned that gusts of up...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Screaming passengers ‘prayed’ during terrifying Storm Eunice landing before being flown 200 miles away

A passenger onboard a plane that attempted to land at Manchester Airport amid ferocious winds said people were “praying” as Storm Eunice sent the “screaming” passengers “up and down in their seats.”The TUI pilot tried twice to land the aircraft from Morocco on Friday amid heavy downpours and wind speeds of more than 100mph before it was diverted to Glasgow in the face of unrelenting conditions.Storm Eunice brought with it the strongest winds experienced in Britain for over 30 years, prompting the Met Office to issue two “red” weather warnings (posing possible danger to life) in south Wales and...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Nine dead as Storm Eunice batters Europe

Storm Eunice killed at least nine people in Europe on Friday, pummelling Britain with record-breaking winds and forcing millions to take shelter as it disrupted flights, trains and ferries across Western Europe. London was eerily empty after the British capital was placed under its first ever "red" weather warning, meaning there was "danger to life". By nightfall, police there said a woman in her 30s had died after a tree fell on a car she was a passenger in. Meanwhile a man in his 50s was also killed in northwest England after debris struck the windscreen of a vehicle he was travelling in, according to Merseyside Police. Beyond Britain, falling trees killed three people in the Netherlands and a man in his 60s in southeast Ireland, while a Canadian man aged 79 died in Belgium, according to officials in each country.
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
International Business Times

13 Die As Storm Eunice Leaves Many In Europe Without Power

Emergency crews Saturday battled to restore power to hundreds of thousands of homes in Britain after Storm Eunice carved a deadly trail across Western Europe and left transport networks in disarray. At least 13 people were killed by falling trees, flying debris and high winds in Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Eunice: Red ‘danger to life’ warning issued for London and southeast as millions urged to stay at home

A red weather warning has been issued for London and southeast England, with the Met Office warning Storm Eunice will bring “extremely strong winds” that could cause “danger to life”. Millions of people are being told to stay at home with the rare alert covering the period from 10am to 3pm GMT on Friday.The rare highest alert – meaning a high impact is very likely – was issued just before 4am and follows a separate red weather warning for the southwest of England issued on Thursday. >> Follow our live coverage of Storm Eunice The Met Office warning covering...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Eunice: Thousands remain without power as blizzard strikes northern England and more gales forecast

Tens of thousands of homes remained without electricity a day after one of the worst storms in a generation struck the UK, bringing record-breaking winds which claimed at least 12 lives across northern Europe and wrought widespread disruption and destruction.As northern England continued to face blizzard conditions on Saturday, insurers warned the clean-up from Storm Eunice could cost hundreds of millions of pounds – while further forecasts of gales threatened to hamper recovery efforts in the days ahead.Trains slowly began to resume service as engineers sought to repair “major damage” to the country’s battered railway infrastructure, removing debris from...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Homes still without power as Storm Eunice clean-up could cost over £300m

Hundreds of thousands of homes are still without power after Storm Eunice tore through the country, while insurers have indicated the clean-up could cost more than £300 million.At least four people were killed in the UK and Ireland during one of the worst storms in decades, with a gust of 122mph provisionally recorded at the Needles on the Isle of Wight, which, if verified, would be the highest ever in England.Clean-up efforts could also be hindered by wet, windy and in some places snowy weather moving in over the weekend, the Met Office has warned.In an update on Saturday morning,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Franklin: Britons warned to brace for strengthening winds and lashing rain

Britons have been warned to brace for strengthening winds and lashing rain as Storm Franklin moves in overnight.The Met Office has issued an amber warning for wind which could cause a “risk to life” in Northern Ireland until 7am, while a milder yellow wind warning covers England, Wales and south-western Scotland from midday until 1pm.Environment agencies have issued hundreds of alerts for flooding across the UK, including two rare “severe” warnings where rainfall could also pose a “danger to life” for communities along the River Mersey in Greater Manchester.This comes after huge waves were seen crashing onto coastal areas, homes...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Storm Franklin to strike UK as amber warning issued by Met Office

It comes days after Storm Eunice caused widespread power outages and destroyed buildings on Friday. Storm Franklin is set to strike the UK just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left 1.4 million homes without power. The Met Office has issued an amber warning for wind which could cause...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Eunice: Heavy snow causes travel chaos as 8 inches fall and drivers warned to stay home

Motorists are facing severe travel disruption and treacherous driving conditions as Storm Eunice sweeps across the UK, blanketing parts of the country in snow.Schools have shut and people are being advised not to travel, with the Met Office issuing a weather warning for snow, in place across much of Scotland until 6pm on Friday.The Met Office, yellow weather warning means there is a chance of travel delays on roads, possibly with stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.Rural communities may be cut off, with the weather forecaster warning power outages could occur.The snow...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weather: Heavy snow falls hours after Storm Eunice batters country

A heavy blanket of snow has fallen in parts of northern England and Scotland in the aftermath of fatal destruction caused by Storm Eunice.The Met Office had put a yellow warning in place for snow in areas including Greater Manchester, Isle of Man, Lancashire, Staffordshire, and Yorkshire from 11am until 3pm on Saturday.Up to eight inches of snow will have fallen in some areas, according to weather mappers WX Charts, after Storm Eunice caused severe damage across the UK and Ireland on Friday – less than 48 hours after Storm Dudley took hold.In Lancashire, people on the Big...
ENVIRONMENT

