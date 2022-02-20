45th Annual Buffalo’s Big Board Surfing Classic honors late community leader
The 45th Annual Buffalo’s Big Board Surfing Classic kicked off by honoring the late and widely beloved community leader Anthony "Ants" Guerrero at Makaha Beach.
The 45th Annual Buffalo’s Big Board Surfing Classic kicked off by honoring the late and widely beloved community leader Anthony "Ants" Guerrero at Makaha Beach.
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.https://www.khon2.com
Comments / 0