It looks as though the Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) have been kicked out of Bullet Club based on what transpired at Impact Wrestling No Surrender. During the show, GoD took on The Good Brothers (Anderson & Gallows) in an attempt to become the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions. However, they instead got ambushed by someone they thought was an ally: Jay White.

