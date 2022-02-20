NJPW STRONG Results (2/19): Jay White Open Challenge

Madcap Moss took a scary bump during his match at WWE Elimination Chamber. On Saturday, February 19, Moss faced Drew McIntyre in a Fall Count Anywhere Match. During the bout, Drew picked Madcap up for an Inverted Alabama Slam but on his way down, Moss landed right on the top of his head (as seen in the photo above). Happy Corbin pulled Moss out of the ring and had McIntyre chase him around for a minute so his partner could regroup. Madcap continued the match but would eventually lose after getting hit with a Claymore Kick.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO