NJPW STRONG Results (2/19): Jay White Open Challenge

By Jeremy Lambert
 2 days ago
NJPW STRONG Results (2/19) - Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) def. Kevin Knight & The DKC. You can find results from past NJPW STRONG events at Fightful's results...

