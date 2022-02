BOISE – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos boasted a 24-0 record as they headed to Boise for the 4A state girls’ basketball tournament. For over a year, Blackfoot had taken on all comers and sent them all away with a “W” next to their name. The honor of top seed was deserved and hard-earned for the Lady Broncos and they were set to defend their 2021 state title.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO