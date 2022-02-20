Watch: Atletico Madrid's Suarez scores outrageous 40-yard weak-foot goal vs Osasuna

Barcelona put together their most impressive, efficient attacking performance of the season on Sunday, bashing Valencia at the Mestalla, 4-1, with new striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring his first goals for the club. The former Arsenal man scored twice in the first half as Xavi's men scored on their first four shots to leave the home side stunned. The victory comes at the perfect time ahead of a huge match at Napoli on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League. But not only does this win give them momentum, it puts them back into La Liga's top four with 14 games to go.
Comments / 0