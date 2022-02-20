ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Watch: Atletico Madrid's Suarez scores outrageous 40-yard weak-foot goal vs Osasuna

goal.com
 2 days ago

The Uruguayan frontman notched his ninth league goal of the season in some style as Diego Simeone's side cruised to victory at El Sadar Stadium. Atletico...

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

Kansas City Star

Bayern’s Lewandowski, Dortmund’s Reus in big Bundesliga wins

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus led their teams to important Bundesliga wins on Sunday. A fired-up Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern came from behind to beat last-place Greuther Fürth 4-1, and Reus scored two and set up three more in Dortmund's 6-0 rout of Borussia Mönchengladbach.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Champions League: Juventus' new star Dusan Vlahovic looks to make his mark in UCL debut vs. Villarreal Tuesday

New Juventus signing Dusan Vlahović will play his first Champions League match Tuesday night against Villarreal in the first leg of the Round of 16 (you can catch all the Champions League action on Paramount+). Juventus signed the Serbian striker in January from Fiorentina, paying around €75 million to pry him from Fiorentina. It was a huge deal for both the club and the player, who desperately wanted to join the Bianconeri side after rejecting many clubs last summer and again this winter, including Atletico Madrid and Arsenal. Vlahović now finally has the opportunity to make his debut in Europe's premier club competition. The questoin is, will he have an immediate impact.
UEFA
90min.com

Juventus predicted lineup vs Villarreal - Champions League

Juventus' Champions League knockout campaign begins on Tuesday night when they travel to the Estadio de la Ceramica to face Villarreal. Despite their domestic struggles this season Juve actually topped Group H, even finishing above holders Chelsea with five wins from six games. Max Allegri has a lot of important...
UEFA
CBS Sports

Valencia vs. Barcelona score: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores first Barca goals in lopsided La Liga win

Barcelona put together their most impressive, efficient attacking performance of the season on Sunday, bashing Valencia at the Mestalla, 4-1, with new striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring his first goals for the club. The former Arsenal man scored twice in the first half as Xavi's men scored on their first four shots to leave the home side stunned. The victory comes at the perfect time ahead of a huge match at Napoli on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League. But not only does this win give them momentum, it puts them back into La Liga's top four with 14 games to go.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont becomes just the 13th player (and only the THIRD goalkeeper) to claim rare 10/10 display in L'Equipe's player ratings after stunning performance to keep PSG at bay in stunning 3-1 victory

Alban Lafont has become the first goalkeeper since the 1990s to claim a 10/10 display in L'Equipe's highly regarded player ratings following a stunning performance in a 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain. The French side inflicted only the second league defeat on Mauricio Pochettino's side all season, but had their...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United Preview

Only 18 months back, Ralf Rangnick was presiding over RB Leipzig as their Sporting Director when the energy drink powered club had the greatest night in their short history after knocking out Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals. Rangnick won’t be sipping Red Bull in an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United picks, Champions League odds: Ronaldo, De Gea, Giménez among X-factors

Cristiano Ronaldo faces a familiar foe on Wednesday when his Manchester United goes to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 first leg. Los Colchoneros are the team he's scored the most against in his career outside of Sevilla, and the timing could be good considering the defense is playing at very poor levels in comparison to other seasons. After breaking the heart of Atleti fans time and time again in the UCL, he's look to do it again here, but this time with the Red Devils.
UEFA
CBS Sports

Benfica vs. Ajax: Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

SL Benfica host Ajax Amsterdam in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday on Paramount+ with both sides aiming to make a strong start in the opening leg ahead of the return clash at Johan Cruyff Arena next month. The Dutch giants have won all their UCL games so far this season while the Portuguese powerhouse needed a win over Dynamo Kyiv to advance at Barcelona's expense.
UEFA
SkySports

Chelsea suffer double injury blow as Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech both hobble off in Champions League win

Chelsea's comfortable 2-0 win over Lille in the Champions League last-16 first-leg clash was slightly overshadowed by second-half injuries to Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech. Germany forward Kai Havertz nodded in Ziyech's fizzing corner, before Christian Pulisic slotted home from N'Golo Kante's threaded pass in a dominant last-16 first-leg victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Immobile on top: Race for the 2021/22 Serie A Golden Boot

The Serie A is widely considered as the best and most competitive league in the world, with a number of great players plying their trade in England. As we head into the business end of the 2021/22 season, there have been some who have been prolific in front of goal as compared to the others.
SOCCER
Reuters

Man United's Rangnick ready for emotional battle at Atletico

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick said his side are ready for an "emotional" battle in their Champions League last-16 first leg at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, heaping praise on the hosts' manager Diego Simeone for instilling such passion. While Atletico have reached the knockout rounds for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

Watch: Juventus' Vlahovic scores 33 seconds into UCL debut

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic wasted no time in getting his first Champions League goal. Just 33 seconds into his Champions League debut, the 22-year-old opened the scoring against Villarreal with a superbly taken goal to give Juventus a 1-0 halftime lead in the first leg of their last-16 matchup. Vlahovic's...
UEFA

