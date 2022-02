Cheyenne Central's Matt Pietsch enjoyed an outstanding 4A Boys State Swimming Meet over the weekend. The senior won 2 events, the 200 freestyle, and the 100 backstroke, and was also on 2 state championship relays, the 200 medley and the 400 free. Pietsch broke the school record in the 100 backstroke in the prelims on Friday. His Central team took 2nd in the team standings.

