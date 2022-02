Grubauer stopped 35 of 37 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Flames. Facing the Flames has been a confidence-wrecker for many goalies lately, but Grubauer held his own. He picked out a number of shots amid chaos in front of his net, but the red-hot Elias Lindholm was able to score the decisive goal at 7:31 of the third period. Grubauer slipped to 12-21-4 with a 3.15 GAA and an .887 save percentage in 38 games this season. He'll likely split the next two games with Chris Driedger, as the Kraken visit the Canucks on Monday before hosting the Islanders on Tuesday.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO