‘Kinky Boots’ back on stage at Beef and Boards

Ben and Erin Napier, stars of “Home Town” have a young and growing family they are very proud of. The show sees Ben and Erin making renovations on historical homes in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. “Home Town” has been very popular and is currently airing its sixth season. On the hit show, Ben handles most of the construction components of the renovation projects. Erin takes care of the design and small details aspect of renovating historic homes to look brand new. They work great as a team and have really put together some marvelous redesigns in their small town. Another part of their life that requires great teamwork is the raising of their two young daughters. Helen, the oldest of their two daughters, had her first piano lesson recently and it was a proud moment for the Napiers. Erin shared a photo from the piano lesson and it is easy to tell she is excited for her daughter’s musical journey.

LAUREL, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO