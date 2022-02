Attorney Todd J. Aldinger is making the case that he will be the best representative for New York’s newly drawn 24th Congressional District. In a recent interview, the Buffalo-area lawyer who has made a name for himself representing clients in opposition to COVID-19-related protocols, said he believes he would be the best representative in Congress for the district that stretches from Niagara Falls to northern Jefferson County, and includes Genesee, Orleans and parts of Livingston and Wyoming counties. The southern parts of Wyoming and Livingston counties are part of the news 23rd Congressional District.

ORLEANS COUNTY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO