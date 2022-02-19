Metro Temporary Service Adjustments

Webinars on Tuesday, Feb. 15 and Wednesday, Feb. 16 will cover projected I-205 tolling impacts on local roadsState transportation officials will be holding two virtual webinars this week to share preliminary results of ongoing analyses into how tolling stretches of I-205 may impact traffic on the highway and its arterial roads. On Feb. 15 and 16, ODOT staff will present early findings and methodology regarding the effects of tolling on I-205 and arterial road traffic, including hours of congestion, travel time, neighborhood health and safety, as well as strategies to address any negative impacts. The first Zoom webinar will be...
