ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, CA

Buzzer-beater sends San Marcos to CIF-SS semifinals

By Blake DeVine
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MkUTP_0eJsVJWA00

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Michelle Arellanes made magic happen on Saturday night at the Thunderhut.

The San Marcos junior scored a buzzer-beating layup with 0.7 seconds left to lift the Royals past Louisville of Woodland Hills 50-49 in the CIF-SS Division 3A quarterfinals.

With the wild win, San Marcos advances to a CIF girls basketball semifinal for the first time in school history.

Arellanes led the Royals with 18 points and Ellie Monson scored 13.

San Marcos (21-5) will play host to No. 1 seed Oaks Christian on Wednesday night.

The post Buzzer-beater sends San Marcos to CIF-SS semifinals appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Virginia teen born without legs named state wrestling champ

A Virginia high school senior who was born with no right leg and a left leg that ends at the middle of his thigh took home a state wrestling championship, surprising everyone but himself. The post Virginia teen born without legs named state wrestling champ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
WWE
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy