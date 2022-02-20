Buzzer-beater sends San Marcos to CIF-SS semifinals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Michelle Arellanes made magic happen on Saturday night at the Thunderhut.

The San Marcos junior scored a buzzer-beating layup with 0.7 seconds left to lift the Royals past Louisville of Woodland Hills 50-49 in the CIF-SS Division 3A quarterfinals.

With the wild win, San Marcos advances to a CIF girls basketball semifinal for the first time in school history.

Arellanes led the Royals with 18 points and Ellie Monson scored 13.

San Marcos (21-5) will play host to No. 1 seed Oaks Christian on Wednesday night.

