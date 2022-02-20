ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blac Chyna want Rob Kardashian to foot ‘substantial’ legal bills

Cover picture for the articleBlac Chyna is to take action to make Rob Kardashian pay her “substantial” legal fees. The reclusive sock designer had sued his former fiancee in 2017, accusing the make-up artist of being on drugs and trying to strangle him with a phone charger cord after striking him repeatedly in the head,...

