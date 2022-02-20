ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobras fall in home finale

 2 days ago

Four different Gillette players scored goals Saturday night, and the Wild skated to a 4-1 win over the Butte...

High Point Enterprise

Bulldogs fall short in conference final

DAVIDSON COUNTY — Fresh off a run to the final of the Central Carolina Conference Tournament, Thomasville’s boys basketball began the week as the No. 4 seed in the West Region of the NCHSAA 1-A state playoffs. The Bulldogs won two of their three contests last week before...
THOMASVILLE, NC
Elko Daily Free Press

Eureka stuns Wells girls, Owyhee boys

ELKO — At the Division 1A East regional basketball tournament, the Eureka girls and boys basketball teams each claimed the respective championships — both pulling off upsets in the process. Girls. In the regional final, the Lady Vandals — who lost to Wells twice in the regular season...
OWYHEE, NV
News 4 Buffalo

Starpoint tops Ken West 6-2 in Fed quarterfinal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a rematch of last season’s Section VI Small School Championship game, Starpoint and Kenmore West met up in the quarterfinals on Tuesday night. Halfway through the first, the Blue Devils get on the board when Christian Leone fields the puck in front of the net and gets the no-look goal […]
BUFFALO, NY
State
Wyoming State
Daily Inter Lake

Gunlock, Valkyries down Eureka for 7-B girls title

BIGFORK — Freshman Braeden Gunlock scored 21 points and the Bigfork Valkryies put away Eureka 46-34 Saturday in the District 7-B girls basketball championship at the Bigfork gym. Scout Nadeau added 10 points for the Vals (19-1), and Ava Davey added seven. Emma Berreth fought foul trouble but scored all of her five points in the pivotal third quarter, when Bigfork expanded a 23-17 halftime lead out to 37-22. Jimena Sanchez, Jadyn Pluid and Ixone Coteron all scored nine points for Eureka (13-7). Earlier Saturday Mission beat Thompson Falls 62-25 in the consolation game. The Bulldogs and Bluehawks will join Bigfork and Eureka...
EUREKA, MT
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
Belgrade News

Manhattan Christian wins second consecutive district title

When Manhattan Christian traveled to Twin Bridges in late January for a league contest, it didn’t got well. Ranked No. 1 in Class C at the time, the Eagles had their 12-game winning streak snapped in a 34-point defeat. The teams met again Saturday in the District 12C Tournament...
MANHATTAN, MT
Yardbarker

UConn coach Dan Hurley ejected for pumping up crowd vs. Villanova

Dan Hurley was ejected before halftime in a battle of top 25 teams Tuesday night when the UConn coach urged the crowd to get loud in a tight game against Villanova. The No. 21 Huskies had a 24-23 lead over No. 8 Villanova when Hurley earned a technical foul for slamming his hand on the scorer's table over a no-call by officials. After Villanova hit two technical free throws to take the lead, Hurley waved his arms to pump up the Connecticut crowd and was immediately called for a second technical foul, disqualifying him from coaching the rest of the game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tribune-Review

Alle-Kiski Valley WPIAL basketball playoff capsules for Feb. 23, 2022

7-Burrell (14-8) at 2-Montour (18-4) Winner plays: Winner of 11-Freeport (13-9)/3-Belle Vernon (18-3) in semifinals on Saturday (site and time TBD) Layup lines: Burrell kicked off the WPIAL playoffs in successful fashion Friday with a 63-42 victory over No. 10 Elizabeth Forward. It was the Bucs first-ever home playoff game. Brandon Coury led the way with a game-best 22 points. Sophomore Macky Bennis added 14 points, and Travis Bitar pulled down 10 rebounds. The Bucs have won five of its past seven games, and the two losses (Freeport, Eden Christian) came by a combined five points … Montour received a bye into the quarterfinals. The Spartans finished tied for second place with Lincoln Park in Section 3 at 11-3 behind No. 1 Quaker Valley. Montour won its final six games of the regular season, That streak included a 65-48 victory over Belle Vernon at the Hoops For a Cure Classic at North Allegheny. Senior guard/forward Vason Stevenson led all scorers with 24 points, while senior guard Diaun Pinkett and sophomore guard Jake Wolfe added 17 and 11 points, respectively. Montour seeks its first WPIAL title since winning Class 3A in 2013.
Franklin News Post

Panthers fall by six in season finale

HARRISONBURG - Eastern Mennonite University scored 11 of the game's final 16 points Saturday for a 77-71 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's basketball triumph over Ferrum College at Yoder Arena. The Panthers (6-19, 1-15 ODAC) ended their 2021-2022 campaign with the loss. Eastern Mennonite's victory is its second this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
HuskyMaven

Huskies Offer Tight End for Arizona State Champ

The big game in the Arizona desert went into overtime. Trailing 30-24, Horizon High School from Scottsdale had the ball third-and-goal on the 10 against Desert Edge in Goodyear, with this match-up of unbeatens taking place in suburban Phoenix, south of the city. The white-shirted Huskies decided to go for...
PHOENIX, AZ
WMBB

North Bay Haven football program, Siegal part ways

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – North Bay Haven athletic director Dustin Rennspies announced Tuesday that the football program and head coach Andy Siegal are parting ways. Siegal coached the Buccaneers football team for four seasons, and while Rennspies did not articulate a specific reason for the two sides’ separation, he said the decision was mutual. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State earns road win over Sacramento State, splitting two-game road trip

Idaho State might be its own worst critic. The Bengals take losses hard. They know their potential, which looks something like winning last year’s conference tournament and advancing to the national event, and that’s why they have a hard time processing the games that don’t go their way. The good news for the Bengals is that cuts both ways. For ISU, taking losses hard also means getting fired up to turn things around next time, which goes a long way in explaining how Idaho State...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Taunton Daily Gazette

Who is the Taunton Daily Gazette Player of the Week for Feb. 14-20

TAUNTON— While the regular season may be coming to a close, there was still plenty of memorable high school sports moments in the Greater Taunton area last week. Bridgewater-Raynham junior Dominic Silvia was crowned the Division II state champion in the 285 lb. weight class while Taunton boys basketball secured their first Hockomock League title and Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk hockey won their second straight South Coast Conference title and both Bridgewater-Raynham and Bristol-Plymouth boys basketball earned tournament berths in their respective divisions.
TAUNTON, MA

