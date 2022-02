Your iPhone is packed with neat features that are not turned on by default. An example of this is the iPhone’s built-in dictionary. You have a selection of dictionaries embedded inside your iPhone that allow you to look words up with just a few taps. You can also use this feature without an internet connection. With this useful feature you won’t need your third-party dictionary and translation apps any longer. Here’s how to use it.

