Simply put, it was a historic weekend for the Mountain Crest wrestling community. That’s because both programs traveled back to Cache Valley with first-place trophies they earned at the 4A State Championships. The Lady Mustangs crowned eight champions, had five other finalists and 25 total medalists as they amassed 465.5 points, which was 99.5 more than runner-up Bear River. Meanwhile, Mountain Crest went 8-1 in semifinal matches en route to pulling away from Snow Canyon and Bear River in the boys competition. The Mustangs accumulated 312 points, followed by the Warriors (245) and Bears (242.5).

CACHE COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO