ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

People's Pharmacy: Sugar supplement solves problem with urinary tract infection

By Joe, Teresa Graedon King Features
greensboro.com
 4 days ago

Q: I’ve been taking D-mannose for a couple of years to prevent recurrent urinary tract infections. I am relieved to have something that works!. I take a teaspoonful before bed, and that usually keeps any infection under control. If I get the twinge that signals a UTI, I’ll take another spoonful...

greensboro.com

Comments / 0

Related
Crescent-News

People's Pharmacy: Wellbutrin plus light box against SAD

Q. I wanted to share my experience with seasonal affective disorder and light box therapy. Having suffered with moderate SAD for years, I started using a light box in addition to the antidepressant medication I was taking. It helped my symptoms to some degree. Spending an hour every morning in front of the bright lights wasn’t great, but the symptom relief made it worthwhile.
HEALTH
The Charleston Press

A 33-year-old man with no prior medical history died of an autoimmune disease developed hours after his second Covid-vaccine shot, doctors

Most of the states across America have already dropped the well-known pandemic measures while the rest of the states are considering to do it in near future as the country is entering from pandemic to endemic phase with Covid-19. This transition seems possible since majority of Americans are now vaccinated against Covid-19 or have developed natural immunity after recovering from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Supplements#Vitamin A#Urinary Tract Infections#Vitamin D#Sugar#People S Pharmacy#Uti#K2#D
Nashville News Hub

Woman claims she can’t eat anything without getting sick 15 months after contracting COVID-19; doctors diagnosed her with rare post-COVID condition

The 22-year-old woman says that she didn’t suffer any severe symptoms until a few weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately, one day she reportedly woke up and couldn’t eat anything without getting sick. She visited different doctors and got diagnosed with Post-COVID Viral Gastroparesis. The 22-year-old woman...
PUBLIC HEALTH
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Boy, 16, with Crohn's disease who is allergic to ALL food and survives on baby formula could face starvation after FDA recalls only brand he uses due to possible deadly bacterial infections

A 16-year-old boy with Crohn's disease is facing starvation because the brand which makes the baby formula he survives on is recalling the product. Will Rowan, from Vienna, Virginia, only eats EleCare Jr powdered infant formula because of his extreme deadly food allergies. His mother Claire says that her son...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
The Guardian

The doctor who was told her illness was ‘all in her head’ – and is transforming the treatment of her rare genetic condition

To finally get a diagnosis, 20 years after complaining of symptoms – and being told it was all in your head – might, to some, come as a relief. “You would think that,” says Dr Alissa Zingman. “But most of it was grief.” Zingman was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a genetic condition that affects the connective tissue in the body. “The thing about connective tissue is that it’s everywhere,” says Zingman, who trained in orthopaedic surgery. “It can affect your eyes, your nervous system, your gastrointestinal system. It affects the spine and joints.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Urodynamic effect of vibegron on neurogenic lower urinary tract dysfunction in individuals with spinal cord injury: A retrospective study

To investigate the effects of vibegron on urodynamic parameters of individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI). The National Hospital Organization, Murayama Medical Center, Japan. Methods. We retrospectively analyzed the urodynamic parameters of 31 individuals with SCI within one year after injury, who were diagnosed with neurogenic lower urinary tract dysfunction...
HEALTH
SB Nation

Seven Early Symptoms of Cancer Ignored by 90% of People

The human body is made so that it sends us signals as symptoms to let us know something's wrong. Sadly, many of us overlook such signs, thinking it'll be all right anyway. We has gathered several symptoms that may signal cancer, and we recommend taking them seriously. If you see...
CANCER
Fstoppers

What Happen to Your Body If You Start Eating 2-3 Eggs a Day

The useful properties of chicken eggs have been repeatedly questioned. People slandered this product which has now been proven to be unique in its composition in various ways. We collected the results of recent studies on the benefits of chicken eggs for the human body. It turned out that 2-3 eggs is the optimal daily dose.
WEIGHT LOSS
womenworking.com

Warning Signs of Bone Cancer Everyone Should Know

Bone cancer can start in any bone in the body, but is most commonly seen in the pelvis or the long bones of the arms and legs. Cancers that begin in the bone are called primary bone cancers, and don’t include cancers that start elsewhere and then spread to the bone.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy