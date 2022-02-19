ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Five star recruit sets visit date to Notre Dame for next month

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DiVLM_0eJsJS4d00

Although the Irish currently have one of the top rated 2023 recruiting classes in the country, that is not stopping head coach Marcus Freeman from bringing in more top talent. Notre Dame is recruiting some of the best players in the country and today, one of them announced via Twitter that he will be visiting South Bend.

Missouri native Samuel M’Pemba will travel north from IMG Academy in Florida and visit Freeman and the Irish on March 19th. This is a huge development as the six-foot-four-inch and 230-pound athlete has offers from virtually every major program in the country. M’Pemba will most likely grow into a defensive end, but has played wide receiver as well, showing the kind of athlete he is.

Hopefully the visit goes well and M’Pemba schedules an official visit in the fall where the Irish can roll out the red carpet for him.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Comments / 0

Related
AllTrojans

USC QB Caleb Williams Reveals One Fault About Los Angeles Living

Caleb Williams has been in Los Angeles for less than one month, and is beginning to acclimate to the Southern California lifestyle. Williams announced his commitment to USC on Feb. 1, after entering the transfer portal in January. He spent one season with the Oklahoma Sooners under former head coach Lincoln Riley.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Player Reportedly Joining Eddie George’s Staff

Eddie George is bringing another Ohio State alum onto his coaching staff at Tennessee State. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Tigers are hiring former Buckeyes captain Michael Brewster as a tight ends coach. Brewster started 49 consecutive games as an offensive lineman at Ohio State before joining the...
NFL
Big Frog 104

Garth Brooks Sets Concert Date at Notre Dame Stadium

Garth Brooks has announced another concert date as part of his ongoing Stadium Tour. The country megastar is set to perform at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Ind., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Brooks announced the new concert date in a press release on Wednesday (Feb. 16). Tickets for...
NOTRE DAME, IN
FOX Sports

USFL Draft 2022: Three teams that aced Day 1

Football fans eager for next season to begin were rewarded Tuesday, with the USFL conducting the first 12 rounds of its inaugural draft. The draft will conclude Wednesday with the league’s eight teams going through rounds 13-35 to fill out their squads. Recognizing the importance of critical positions such...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

Former NFL 1st Round Quarterback Cut By His CFL Team

It’s been a hot minute since we saw hide or hair of former first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch in NFL circles. That might be because he’s been plying his trade up north in the CFL – until today. Per Tampa Bay Buccaneers insider Greg Auman, Lynch was...
NFL
FanSided

NASCAR advisor arrested Sunday night in Las Vegas

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, whom NASCAR named their Growth and Engagement Advisor last June, has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 26-year-old Atlanta, Georgia native was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame#Five Star#Recruiting#Irish#Img Academy
saturdaytradition.com

Jalen Rose sounds off on postgame incident involving Juwan Howard, Greg Gard

Jalen Rose knows a thing or two about Michigan basketball and is well-acquainted with Juwan Howard after the duo played alongside one another for the Wolverines. During Monday’s edition of “Jalen & Jacoby,” Rose weighed in on the postgame incident involving Howard and Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Time is money: Matt Luke decision to leave Georgia will pay off

Matt Luke chose time at home over time away from it. Yes, he had nearly a $10M buyout when Ole Miss fired him as its head coach in 2019. Yes, he made $900,000 in 2021. When the financials look like that, it's easy to assume that the decision was easy. And I believe that in this case, it was. Yes, he's a millionaire. But this feels like the Chris Stapleton kind of 'Millionaire.'
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard issues statement being suspended by Michigan

Michigan coach Juwan Howard apologized Monday for his actions following his team’s loss to Wisconsin on Sunday. In a statement released Monday evening, Howard said he was “truly sorry” for how he had behaved in a scuffle during the postgame handshakes. He also apologized to Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, as well as to his players and Michigan fans. Howard added that he had to set a better example for his athletes, that there were no excuses, and that “this mistake will never happen again.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Georgia

Big loss for the Georgia football program's coaching staff: Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke is stepping down from his post with the Bulldogs, according to multiple reports. Luke served as UGA's O-line (...)
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

USFL Draft 2022: First-round pick-by-pick analysis

With the first round of the inaugural USFL Draft — a round focused entirely on quarterbacks — now in the books, let's break down the eight passers chosen. Background: A five-star recruit who starred at both Mississippi and Michigan in a storied college career that saw him pass for 8,800 yards and throw 68 touchdowns against just 27 interceptions, Patterson was the first QB off the board in the USFL’s first round.
NFL
On3.com

Georgia linebacker signee suffers multiple gunshot wounds

Georgia signee and three-star prospect EJ Lightsey has suffered multiple gunshot wound Monday night, per a report. He is in stable condition. The shooting took place in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Lightsey’s hometown. The future Georgia linebacker has been transported to a local hospital for treatment on “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”
FITZGERALD, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

81K+
Followers
126K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy