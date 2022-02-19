Five star recruit sets visit date to Notre Dame for next month

Although the Irish currently have one of the top rated 2023 recruiting classes in the country, that is not stopping head coach Marcus Freeman from bringing in more top talent. Notre Dame is recruiting some of the best players in the country and today, one of them announced via Twitter that he will be visiting South Bend.

Missouri native Samuel M’Pemba will travel north from IMG Academy in Florida and visit Freeman and the Irish on March 19th. This is a huge development as the six-foot-four-inch and 230-pound athlete has offers from virtually every major program in the country. M’Pemba will most likely grow into a defensive end, but has played wide receiver as well, showing the kind of athlete he is.

Hopefully the visit goes well and M’Pemba schedules an official visit in the fall where the Irish can roll out the red carpet for him.

