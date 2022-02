Denny Hamlin was one of the favorites heading into NASCAR’s Daytona 500, with the veteran having been the only multi-time winner of the event racing in Sunday’s season-opener. Things didn’t go his way, unfortunately, as he was involved in an early wreck that saw him head to the garage before the conclusion of Stage 1. After the wreck, Hamlin revealed what went down and admitted that he felt Brad Keselowski was being overly aggressive, via Bob Pockrass.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO