ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Football: UConn Recruit Tommy Zozus

By Jenn McGraw
Huskies Report
Huskies Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XQhdM_0eJsFrWA00

Long snapper Tommy Zozus is one of the newest additions to the team.

Zozus started playing in Punta Gorda, Fla., in the fifth grade. He found a love for the game when he saw a group of friends playing football at the bus stop every day before and after school.

Zozus started in the Pop Warner late, where other kids start playing at 6 or 7 years old. He began as a center, which is when he learned how to long snap. In high school, Zozus became the long snapper after his varsity team’s snapper got injured. In his sophomore year of high school, he officially moved up to varsity.

Zozus played other positions throughout high school, but it wasn’t until a coach at Zozus’ high school asked him if he wanted to be a walk-on long snapper at Florida International University that he became only a long snapper.

He said the FIU coach at the time helped take the team to three bowls in hopes one of them would lead to a conference championship, but that idea was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zozus made great friends and memories at FIU, but when the pandemic hit, it hit hard.

Zozus noted that he was one of the first people to get COVID-19, and did not realize it because of the light symptoms. When he tested positive, he had to stay quarantined in an apartment until he tested negative. The real anxiety settled in after thinking how this affects an athlete.

“As an athlete, you are always worrying if you get injured or sick or if someone takes your spot,” Zozus said. “So, I was really stressed out.”

After he tested negative, he saw a cardiologist and a pulmonologist before he could return, making his total recovery time about six weeks.

Zozus entered the transfer portal because he knew he wanted a change. Though he spoke with many coaches, he connected with the coaching staff at UConn the most.

“When I had my official visit and walked in the facility and all the coaches greeted me, the first thing I noticed was they had great chemistry,” said Zozus. “I felt like they were all committed to turning around a failing UConn program and were just as excited about the possibilities as the recruits.”

Zozus never felt more confident in his commitment to UConn, as he “blurted out he was committing” during his photo shoot.

The UConn football team went 1-11 last season, so Zozus received criticism from people about his decision to go to the college for their football program.

“I responded with ‘They had an awful program,’” Zozus said. “Coach (Jim) Mora will turn the football program around.”

Zozus is looking forward to the upcoming season at the University of Connecticut. He stated that while being a part of the UConn football program will be new to him, the “concept of working hard on a Division I level is not.”

One of Zozus’ goals is to mentor the younger athletes on the team on the importance of why they’re at UConn and to not get caught up in the partying and social status.

“Mentoring the younger players is huge in the success of a football program,” Zozus said. “I really want to use my past leadership experience to help these young players be the best versions of themselves.”

Zozus also will be taking this upcoming year as an opportunity to work even harder and push himself to be the best he can be in hopes of getting exposure with the National Football League.

“Like all football players, I dream of playing on Sundays,” he said. “I am going to take this year to become the best long snapper and athlete I can be so perhaps I can get invited to a bowl game for some NFL exposure in 2023.”

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Player Announces Retirement From NFL After Eight Seasons

An NFL player who has appeared in two Super Bowls is calling it a career. This week, Ricardo Allen, who played for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals announced his retirement from the NFL after eight seasons. This comes a week after he played in Super Bowl LVI with the Bengals.
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
The Spun

Ex-Steelers Player Sickened Over Mason Rudolph Talk

When asked about Pittsburgh’s murky quarterback situation heading into the 2022 season, Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said “if the season started today, Mason [Rudolph] would be our starter.”. On today’s episode of Get Up, former Steelers player and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark had some strong words regarding...
NFL
Financial World

Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard will receive a suspension after hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. The suspension will last 5 games. Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren is pleased with the understanding from Michigan, and hopes that such cases will not happen "Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," Kevin Warren said as quoted by ESPN "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan athletics director, Warde Manuel, and Wisconsin athletics director, Chris McIntosh.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn Football#Football Players#American Football#College Football#Uconn#Pop Warner#Fiu
The Spun

The Athletic Predicts A Blockbuster Jimmy Garoppolo Trade

Jimmy Garoppolo‘s days with the San Francisco 49ers are numbered. In fact, Tim Kawakami of The Athletic believes the veteran quarterback will be traded early next month and playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers next season. “Kawakami believes a trade will be agreed to and reported by the end of...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Expected To Release Longtime Franchise Star

With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure. “More foreshadowing of...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Release Veteran Defensive Player: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs released a veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefer, the Chiefs decided it was the right time to move on. The decision helps the Chiefs when it comes to the salary cap as the team cleared just over $8 million with the move.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Kenosha News.com

This Wisconsin football alum, coach will lead the Badgers' recruiting department

After weeks of quiet activity behind the scenes, the University of Wisconsin football program announced three staff changes Tuesday, addressing both recruiting and assistant coaches’ roles. Former tight ends coach Mickey Turner will lead the Badgers’ recruiting efforts, while new hire Bill Sheridan will take over the inside linebackers...
NFL
247Sports

Michigan football hires Denard Robinson to off-field recruiting role

It appears another former Michigan football standout will be returning to the Wolverines in an employment capacity, as The Michigan Insider on 247Sports was able to confirm that Michigan has formally hired former star quarterback Denard Robinson as assistant director of player personnel for the 2022 season and beyond. According...
MICHIGAN STATE
Huskies Report

Baseball: Biggest Takeaways from Opening Day Weekend

As the #HookC boarded its return flight to Storrs on Sunday, they likely did so feeling on top of the world. It was a highly successful weekend indeed for Jim Penders’ squad, as the Huskies knocked off former conference foes South Florida Friday night and Louisville Sunday morning. Sandwiched...
SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard receives major discipline from Michigan

Juwan Howard has received significant discipline from Michigan over his major altercation on Sunday. Michigan is suspending Howard for the rest of the regular season, both Yahoo and ESPN reported on Monday. Michigan has five games remaining in the regular season and is 14-11. Four of the team’s five remaining...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Connecticut Post

Meet KK Arnold, the UConn women’s basketball recruit who could replace Paige Bueckers in two years

Kim Arnold wasn’t surprised her daughter committed to the UConn women’s basketball program. Kamorea “KK” Arnold, Kim’s third and youngest child, has been a fan of the Huskies since she was in third grade. That was the year the family gave her a UConn bedroom makeover for her birthday, featuring UConn-themed bedding, posters, and even a Fathead cutout of the Husky mascot.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Huskies Report

WBB dominates Georgetown in opener of final homestand

HARTFORD-With her final Connecticut hours looming, Husky women’s basketball leading scorer Christyn Williams to go out on familiar terms. The senior opened UConn’s last homestand of the season with a 19-point showing, sinking 7-of-11 from the field as the Huskies (19-5, 13-1 Big East) rolled to a 90-49 victory over the Georgetown Hoyas on Sunday afternoon at XL Center. Connecticut’s 31st straight win over the Hoyas (7-17, 2-14 Big East) kicked off a four-game trek through Hartford and Storrs that will take them into the postseason.
HARTFORD, CT
Huskies Report

Huskies Report

Connecticut State
142
Followers
194
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCONN athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/uconn

Comments / 0

Community Policy