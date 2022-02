“Good people do not need laws to tell them to act responsibility, while bad people will find a way around the laws.” – Plato. Last time I noted there is legislation pending in the New Hampshire Legislature that would do away with the democracy that is condominium associations. Senate Bill 324, as worded, would void any sanction against an owner and render condominium documents unenforceable, even the ability to require owners to pay their condominium fees, as the language of the bill notes that any dispute must be resolved in the owner’s favor.

REAL ESTATE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO