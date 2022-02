HOUGHTON — Even 12 years removed from competing in a sectional tournament couldn’t stop the Oakfield-Alabama/Elba boys indoor track team from getting back to the top. On Saturday the O-A/E boys team finished with 98 points, 16 ahead of second-place Bolivar-Richburg, taking the Class A4 title, as it won its first sectional title since 2005 and third overall. O-A last had an indoor track team from 2002-10 but it was cut due to financial reasons in 2010.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO