Gents Set For HCLC Debut Versus Southwestern On Sunday
Shreveport – The Centenary lacrosse team will face the Southwestern University Pirates on Sunday afternoon in a Heartland Collegiate Lacrosse Conference (HCLC) contest set for 1 p.m. at Mayo Field. Live stats and live video are available for the game at the links below:. Stats: https://www.gocentenary.com/sports/mlax/2021-22/boxscores/20220220_tvly.xml. Video: https://collegetvticket.com/event/centenary-college-vs-southwestern-university-3/...www.gocentenary.com
Comments / 0