Passenger found alive after blaze on Greece-Italy ferry – Greek official

Rescuers searching a burning ferry off the Greek island of Corfu on Sunday recovered the body of a trucker, the first confirmed fatality, as a 21-year-old Belarussian man was found alive three days after the blaze began. The 58-year-old Greek victim was one of 11 truck drivers -- seven Bulgarians, three Greeks and one Turk -- who had been unaccounted for on Sunday, three days after the fire struck, the Greek Coastguard told AFP. Fire chief Dimitris Kontogiannis, who is coordinating the rescue operation, told Alpha tv on Sunday evening that the search for survivors would continue throughout the night. On Sunday morning, 50 hours after the fire broke out, a man spotted on the stern of the stricken vessel was rescued alive.

