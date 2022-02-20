ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Passenger found alive after blaze on Greece-Italy ferry – Greek official

Cover picture for the articleCORFU, Greece (Reuters) – A passenger who was missing after a blaze swept through a ferry sailing from Greece to Italy has...

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
Greek rescuers find first ferry blaze victim

Rescuers searching a burning ferry off the Greek island of Corfu on Sunday recovered the body of a trucker, the first confirmed fatality, as a 21-year-old Belarussian man was found alive three days after the blaze began. The 58-year-old Greek victim was one of 11 truck drivers -- seven Bulgarians, three Greeks and one Turk -- who had been unaccounted for on Sunday, three days after the fire struck, the Greek Coastguard told AFP. Fire chief Dimitris Kontogiannis, who is coordinating the rescue operation, told Alpha tv on Sunday evening that the search for survivors would continue throughout the night. On Sunday morning, 50 hours after the fire broke out, a man spotted on the stern of the stricken vessel was rescued alive.
