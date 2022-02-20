ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

4 Well-paying tech jobs that don’t require coding experience

By Shariq Khan
techgig.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCopyright © Times Business Solutions (A Division of Times Internet Limited) 2022. This...

content.techgig.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Jobs#Coding#Copyright Times
HackerNoon

Low-Code Platforms Don't Work Well with AI, But Here's How We Can Fix That

Low-code is the latest hype and everyone seems eager to jump on the bandwagon after promising numbers presented by Gartner and Forrester. However, low-code platforms are not a perfect fit for AI use cases on their own. They come with their own share of drawbacks, such as increased overhead and increased maintenance. As long as you keep your AI code separate and pick the right tools for each job, you can make it work with low-code though.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

8 Common Scrum Interview Questions and How to Answer Them

Scrum is one of the most widely used project management frameworks. In fact, prominent organizations like Google and Apple have adopted Scrum and Agile practices. It’s no wonder other companies are following in their footsteps, as their success is a testament to the effectiveness of this framework. As the...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Fast Company

Now is the time ask for a pay raise. Here’s how to do it well

Whether you’re planning to return to the workforce, switch industries or functions, pursue a leadership role, seek out more money, or find a job that better fits your lifestyle, this is your year. If asking for a raise or seeking out a higher-paying job has been on your career...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Guardian

Should I include a Key Skills section in my CV?

Key skills are words and phrases that describe the core areas of expertise required to do a job. These range from soft skills that can be applied to most jobs such as being a good communicator or highly organised to hard skills which are usually job specific. Examples of hard skills might include SEO for marketing or bookkeeping within accountancy. Language and particular IT skills are also hard skills.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Syracuse.com

Don’t get screened out of the job application process due to years of experience and academic qualifications

Dear Sam: When I graduated from high school (with Honors and a 1,400 SAT score), my family did not have the money to send me to college. So, I joined the Navy and spent six years as a nuclear reactor operator on a submarine. When I left the Navy, I got a job at the local cable TV company as a Senior Microwave and RF Technician. Using tuition reimbursement, I obtained a certificate in Instructional Design and an Associate’s Degree in Technical Writing from a junior college. I then developed and conducted technical training programs for all technical levels of the company, including fiber optics.
JOBS
makeuseof.com

How to Deal With a New Job You Don’t Like

No matter how carefully you consider a job offer, there's no way to be a hundred percent sure what you're getting into until you're on the job. If you resume a new job and discover that it's not what you expected, it's important to be tactful with your next move. You don't want to act in a way that jeopardizes a professional relationship or damages your reputation.
JOBS
CBS News

A work gap on your resume is no longer a career killer

A gaping hole in employment on your resume, once a turn-off to potential employers, is no longer the red flag it used to be. With so many Americans having stepped back from their careers during the COVID-19 pandemic, companies are increasingly asking workers why they took time off and even designing programs to help qualified candidates re-enter the workforce after a hiatus.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Inc.com

Amid a Labor Shortage, Find a Way to Nurture the Budding Entrepreneurs on Your Team

Amid the Great Resignation, workers are starting side hustles in droves--but that doesn't mean the 9-to-5 has lost all of its appeal. Black entrepreneurs, in particular, are leaving their full-time jobs to devote more time to turning their side businesses into full-fledged companies. Their reasons for leaving include wanting more control of their schedules and career growth, according to a new survey conducted by YouGov, on behalf of LinkedIn. But half of those employees would be willing to stay at their day jobs if they received increased compensation. And 40 percent say they would stay if their workplace increased transparency around decisions that impacted their careers.
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Earning a business management degree online: What to expect

Are you considering earning your business management degree online? You might be wondering about the course requirements, core skills, and career paths for business management majors. Our guide walks through everything you need to know before enrolling in an online business management program. What is an online bachelor's degree in...
EDUCATION
ZDNet

Develop lucrative, easy-to-learn Python skills for just $40

Google did a study on which careers people were researching after leaving their jobs during the Great Resignation and computer programmer didn't make the top 10. That's probably because so many people believe learning to code is beyond them or would require going back to school for a degree. They don't realize Python's so easy to learn that it's taught to middle school students, and starting salaries average nearly $80,000 a year.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
protocol.com

Google wants 20,000 Americans to have higher-paying jobs

Google announced on Thursday that it will launch a $100 million Google Career Certificates Fund in an effort to increase the wages of American workers. The fund, which was announced via video in tandem with the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, is anticipated to reach 20,000 people via Google Career Certificates.
BUSINESS
moneytalksnews.com

The 10 Best Jobs in America for 2022

The COVID-19 pandemic has led many workers to rethink their priorities and their jobs. They may be looking for more flexible work arrangements, a better work-life balance or increased pay. Glassdoor’s Best Jobs for 2022 analyzed occupation data to find the best choices for those who want to upgrade their...
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy