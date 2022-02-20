4 Well-paying tech jobs that don’t require coding experience

Amid the Great Resignation, workers are starting side hustles in droves--but that doesn't mean the 9-to-5 has lost all of its appeal. Black entrepreneurs, in particular, are leaving their full-time jobs to devote more time to turning their side businesses into full-fledged companies. Their reasons for leaving include wanting more control of their schedules and career growth, according to a new survey conducted by YouGov, on behalf of LinkedIn. But half of those employees would be willing to stay at their day jobs if they received increased compensation. And 40 percent say they would stay if their workplace increased transparency around decisions that impacted their careers.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO