Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 20, 2022

Men's Golf: Alabama at Watersound Invitational, Panama City, Fla., All Day

Women's Golf: Alabama at Moon Golf Invitational, Melbourne, Fla., All Day

Women's Tennis: Alabama vs Minnesota, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 11 a.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats

Softball: Alabama vs Middle Tennessee (Easton Bama Bash), 1:30 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats

Alabama signee Brandon Miller was highlighted by SportsCenter NEXT:

Alabama hockey took care of business in overtime against Middle Tennessee:

And the Alabama men's and women's swimming and diving teams performed well at the 2022 SEC Championships:

195 days

February 20, 1942: Arthur "Tarzan" White, an All-American for the Crimson Tide from 1934-36 who went to play in the NFL for the New York Giants, used a sleeper hold to defeat villain Mike Chacoma (no, he was not from Auburn) during White's first local pro wrestling appearance. Chacoma, known as the "Oklahoma Meanie," wanted a rematch with White, who, for the record, earned his Ph.D. from Columbia and earned Phi Beta Kappa honors at Alabama.

February 20, 1996: Lester Cotton Sr. was born in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

"I was determined to block that field goal. There was no way I was going to let Alabama lose." — Safety Stacy Harrison after blocking a field goal in the Tide's 9-6 win over Tennessee in 1990.

