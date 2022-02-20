ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 20, 2022

By Joey Blackwell
 4 days ago

Today is ... National Love Your Pet Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Men's Golf: Alabama at Watersound Invitational, Panama City, Fla., All Day
  • Women's Golf: Alabama at Moon Golf Invitational, Melbourne, Fla., All Day

Crimson Tide Results

Did you notice?

  • Alabama signee Brandon Miller was highlighted by SportsCenter NEXT:
  • Alabama hockey took care of business in overtime against Middle Tennessee:
  • And the Alabama men's and women's swimming and diving teams performed well at the 2022 SEC Championships:
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

195 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

February 20, 1942: Arthur "Tarzan" White, an All-American for the Crimson Tide from 1934-36 who went to play in the NFL for the New York Giants, used a sleeper hold to defeat villain Mike Chacoma (no, he was not from Auburn) during White's first local pro wrestling appearance. Chacoma, known as the "Oklahoma Meanie," wanted a rematch with White, who, for the record, earned his Ph.D. from Columbia and earned Phi Beta Kappa honors at Alabama.

February 20, 1996: Lester Cotton Sr. was born in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I was determined to block that field goal. There was no way I was going to let Alabama lose." — Safety Stacy Harrison after blocking a field goal in the Tide's 9-6 win over Tennessee in 1990.

BamaCentral

Alabama Baseball Overpowers Alabama State, 9-2

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Wednesday afternoon, it rained at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in both a literal and figurative sense as Alabama baseball smacked Alabama State, 9-2. When it rains, it pours, and the Crimson Tide showered both hits and runs on the Hornets. While Tuesday's game had been moved up three hours due to inclement weather, Wednesday's game didn't budge despite dark, cloudy skies that hovered over The Joe for the duration of the game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs Alabama State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — While Tuesday's game was moved up three hours due to inclement weather that covered the state of Alabama in rain over the last 12 hours, Alabama baseball's Wednesday game against Alabama State experienced no such time change. The Crimson Tide has started the season 4-0 and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

How to Watch: Alabama Basketball vs. South Carolina

Nate Oats called for a better defensive showing, and Alabama answered. Following an uninspiring loss at then-No. 4 Kentucky over the weekend, the Crimson Tide rebounded Tuesday night, gritting out a 74-72 victory at Vanderbilt. "I was really pleased with our guys' effort," Oats said after the game. "We didn't...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

Alabama Class of 2023 Recruiting Tracker

TUSCALOOSA, Ala — Alabama brought in another stellar recruiting class this year, signing 12 players in the SI99, the second-most in the nation behind Texas A&M with 13. However, the non-stop world of recruiting leaves no time for rest. The Crimson Tide will now turn its attention to the 2023 class where it is in the mix to land several more big names moving forward. Here's a running list of Alabama's commits for the current recruiting cycle.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

Alabama Softball Remains No. 2 in Polls

The weekend's slate of college softball games pitted some of the best teams against each other, specifically at St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational with games like UCLA vs. Florida State and UCF vs. Texas. There were also two to-10 matchups in Tuscaloosa between Alabama and Virginia Tech, and after another dominating weekend from the Crimson Tide, Alabama remains No. 2 in all major college softball polls.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

Recent Commit Jahlil Hurley Brings Elite Speed, Size and Work Ethic to Alabama's Future Secondary

Around this time three years ago, Florence High School's coaching staff shook their heads at Kivon Coman. The first-year defensive backs coach had just been promoted to a varsity role after spending the previous season with the eighth-grade team. It was there that he was introduced to Jahlil Hurley, a lanky playmaker who dominated junior-high competition.
FLORENCE, AL
BamaCentral

Alabama Baseball Handles Jacksonville State, 6-3

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Cloudy skies and the impending threat of rain didn't stop Alabama baseball and Jacksonville State from squaring off at Sewell-Thomas Stadium on Tuesday afternoon, as the Crimson Tide took down the Gamecocks 6-3. A program record-tying five double plays for Alabama helped boost the Crimson Tide past JSU, with both teams having solid fielding days with no errors.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

Live Updates: No. 24 Alabama Basketball at Vanderbilt

After the worst defensive performance of the season against Kentucky, Alabama head coach Nate Oats issued a challenge, literally, to his team. During Monday's media availability, Oats made it quite clear that if a player does not play hard on defense, he will not play in Tuesday night's game against Vanderbilt. Only time will tell if the players are up to the call.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Commit Elliot Washington II on Alabama: 'It Felt Like Home'

A lingering Achilles injury wasn't enough to slow down Elliot Washington II on Sunday as he participated in the first leg of the Under Armour Next football prospect camp in Miami. The recent Alabama commit is already viewed as one of the top defensive backs in the 2023 class but decided to push through a little bit of pain to prove his toughness among a slew of other elite prospects.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

Crimson Corner: Alabama Basketball Bracketology - February 23, 2022

With just three games left in the regular season, Alabama basketball is all but guaranteed a spot in this year's NCAA Tournament. While the Crimson Tide still has home games vs South Carolina and Texas A&M before a road trip to LSU puts a cap on the regular season, things are looking solid for Alabama. According to TeamRankings.com, Alabama's odds of making it to March Madness are 100 percent thanks to the impressive amount of high-profile wins that the team has been able to bring in thus far. Subscribe for full article.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Alabama Basketball Up to No. 24 in Latest AP Top 25

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After beating Mississippi State and losing on the road at then-No. 4 Kentucky last week, Alabama basketball moved up to No. 24 in the latest AP Top 25 on Monday morning. The Crimson Tide received a total of 63 voting points, just four points higher than...
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Montana Fouts Named SEC Pitcher of the Week

After a successful weekend on the mound, Alabama senior Montana Fouts was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week by the conference office on Monday. Fouts appeared in three games with a 2-0 record during the Easton Bama Bash. She got the weekend going with a shutout performance against No. 8 Virginia Tech, only allowing three hits with 11 strikeouts in the 1-0 win over the Hokies.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Bear Praying

Guts & Glory, A Portrait of Bear Bryant has been a thoroughly enjoyable experience. I go into all the inspiration that led me to scale this wall, which I've put in as an epilogue for those who just can't get enough 'Bama and want to hear one man's antidotal brush with the legend.
FOOTBALL
BamaCentral

University of Alabama Issues Statement on Alcohol Sales, Ends Mask Mandate

The University of Alabama made a pair of announcements that could have far-reaching impacts with Crimson Tide sports fans on Tuesday. On the heels of University of Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne making a public statement that alcohol sales at athletic venues would not immediately proceed as planned, university president Stuart Bell followed suit on Tuesday afternoon.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
