Anderson County’s Amiya “MeMe” Jenkins looked like the best player in the state of Kentucky during her team’s Sweet 16 tournament run a season ago. A junior at the time, the 5-foot-10 versatile wing was making her case for the 2022 Kentucky Miss Basketball award before her campaign could even begin. Anderson County was ultimately knocked out in the semifinals by the eventual champions, Sacred Heart Academy, but not before Jenkins dazzled and impressed the (still-limited) Rupp Arena crowd. She was later named the 2021 MaxPreps Kentucky Player of the Year for her outstanding performances throughout the season.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO