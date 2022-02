The Biden administration's free mask program is officially underway, with plans to hand out 400 million N95 masks distributed to pharmacies and community health centers throughout the US. The initiative comes as the Omicron variant is still spreading across the country—a crucial time to stock up on the proper masks for public indoor environments. Below, we break down where and when you can pick up free masks, how many are allotted per person, and more.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO