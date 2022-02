After two long years, we're finally seeing some light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to COVID-19, with some states and doctors setting their sights on the endemic phase. We’re still living in a swirl of the unknown, however, even as far as ever-changing recommendations for your health and safety are concerned. Though mask mandates are being updated in many areas, currently, in addition to getting vaccinated, boosted and keeping hand sanitizer on hand, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends swapping out both your cloth and disposable masks for either a N95 or KN95 mask, which offer increased protection against the virus.

