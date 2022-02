Yelm senior Jefferey Myers has a right to be confident. He’s 27-0 for the season, ranked second among Washington’s 120-pound Class 3A wrestlers. When he controlled his quarterfinal match at Mat Classic XXXIII on Friday at the Tacoma Dome from start to finish to defeat Hermiston junior Aiden Favorite, 3-0, Myers let everyone within the sound of his voice in on that confidence.

