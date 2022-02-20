ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Sunday is National Love Your Pet Day

By Jose Franco
KGET 17
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday, Feb. 20 is National Love Your Pet Day. Many pet owners consider their pets like family and love them just...

www.kget.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

Love Your Pet Survey Inforgraphic

Skout's Honor Valentine's Day Survey Reveals How Much We Really Love Our Pets!. OCEANSIDE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skout's Honor, a pet specialty brand known for its life-changing pet essentials, today shared its findings after surveying more than 1,000 pet parents this Valentine's Day season about their love for their pets. To no one's surprise, the results unequivocally confirmed that pets have effectively taken over a big part of our lives, and our hearts. In fact, the survey found that our love for our pets can sometimes take precedence over our friends, spouses and even our own kids!
PETS
Cosmopolitan

Your Black Love Day Horoscope

Not going to lie: The fact that there’s a holiday that celebrates love during February is worth feeling joyful about. And no, I’m not talking about Valentine’s Day. In Washington, D.C. in 1993, Ayo Handy-Kendi founded Black Love Day, which takes place annually on February 13 (check out that link for details on this year’s celebrations and where to send donations). The goals of Black Love Day are to manifest peace, end violence, terminate Black self-hatred, and end white supremacy and racism. And in the words of the African American Holiday Association, “If you’re not a Black person, it is recommended to show love in action toward Black people, by working on your own racial attitudes and behaviors.”
SOCIETY
Williamson Source

Valentine’s Day for Your Pet Family!

We love our pets just as much as you do which is why we go above and beyond at our bakery. Especially for Valentine’s Day! It’s the perfect excuse to treat your dog to delicious treats with the finest ingredients available. Whether it’s mixing, baking, or decorating, we go above and beyond to provide the highest quality treats that are both healthy and delicious.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Owners
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: River

River is a 6.5-year-old Lab mix. He’s an extra-large boy, weighing in at 80 pounds. He’s a people pleaser and wants to hang with you. He’s energetic and is always up for hiking, exploring, and playing – especially tennis balls and fetch!. He’s taken on weekly...
PETS
BHG

7 Pet-Friendly Interior Design Ideas Your Furry Friend Will Love

Pets eat, sleep, and relax in our homes just like we do, but most of the time, our decorating and design decisions tend to revolve around the human inhabitants of the house. Now, as more and more households welcome four-legged companions into the family, that might be starting to change. Just as you might refresh your home in anticipation of a new baby or as a child grows up, pet parents are increasingly seeking out features that put their furry friends at the forefront. Pinterest calls this trend "barkitecture," and it's poised to be huge in 2022.
PETS
Tulsa World

Valentine's Day safety for your pets: Flowers, chocolate can be toxic

Feb. 14 is Valentine's Day, and although the holiday celebrates love, it is also associated with exchanging cards, flowers and chocolates and candy. Unfortunately for those of us in the pet health field, Valentine's Day can also be a time of increased pet medical problems and increased visits to vet emergency hospitals.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Sentinel & Enterprise

Pet Talk: Have fun when celebrating Valentine’s Day with your pets

DEAR PET TALK: What is a good way to celebrate Valentine’s Day with my pet?. DEAR CRAZY ABOUT PETS: The items that may delight humans on this day: flowers and chocolate are definitely not on the list for pets. As for Valentine’s Day: think about what your pet’s day is like — do they have a set routine, as to walks, naps, feeding? You’ll want to keep that routine the same, but consider giving them some extra attention, or getting a new toy.
PETS
Ash Jurberg

Can You Love Your Pet More Than Your Child?

I was nervous as a lot was riding on the outcome of this meeting. I was waiting for my colleague; we were meeting with an airline about a partnership worth hundreds of thousands to our business. And to be honest, a nice bonus for me.
Wicked Local

My dog is my Valentine: South Shore pet owners splurge on the day of love

HINGHAM – When they walk into Happy Tails Dog Bakery & Treats in Hingham, the four-legged clients are quick to jump, put their paws on the display cases and eagerly select their treat, manager Rebeca Lee said. The sweet-smelling, animal-friendly desserts in the case are available all year long,...
HINGHAM, MA
WIBW

Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel offers Valentine’s Day pictures with four-legged lovers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel captures lovely moments on camera at their pooch smooch booth for Valentine’s Day coming up. “We thought well where can they go to really get a wonderful picture, get a wonderful experience, get some free pup cups and some free treats from hill’s pet nutrition and have a fabulous few minutes with their pet here at tender loving care pet nursing hotel,” said Founder and CEO Leslie Fleuranges.
TOPEKA, KS
The Sanford Herald

A love story to inspire registrations and donations on National Donor Day

(BPT) - Meet David and Linda:. Their first date was in Linda’s apartment, writing a Sunday school lesson while making beef stroganoff. Linda decided that day that she would marry David. While it took David a little longer, he was smitten and four years later they were married and living out their love story.
RELATIONSHIPS
KLTV

Benefits of spaying your pet explained on World Spay Day

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Gayle Helms, executive director of Pets Fur People, joined East Texas Now to talk about World Spay Day. Helms encourages pet parents to spay their animals, saying it benefits society and is good for your dog or cat’s health. She explained tax dollars are spent...
TYLER, TX
KGET 17

Animal Care Center Pet of the Week: Meet Teddy

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Nicole GItzke from the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center about the pet of the week, Teddy. The two-year-old terrier is mellow and the ideal lap dog. Teddy was groomed by the Dog Haus, a dog grooming service in Bakersfield, who will provide Teddy’s new family with a gift certificate to help maintain his grooming.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy