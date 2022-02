The pandemic has lasted long enough so that many women have changed their lives more than once. Daria Burke thought she had found her dream job until her dreams changed. "On March 16, 2020, four months after moving from New York to Los Angeles to join TechStyle Fashion Group as the Chief Marketing Officer of JustFab, I found myself driving to our offices in El Segundo to meet my executive assistant for what must have been a most Twilight Zone first day of work. “Hi! I’m so happy you’re here. I’m also terribly sorry that this is how you’re starting your new job. But I wanted to be here to welcome you and to make sure you got your laptop and your paperwork into HR so we can get you set up on payroll.” I never saw her in person again after that day.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 6 DAYS AGO