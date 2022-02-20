Tribute to the American Black Composer

Stage magician The Amazing Johnathan, long a fixture in Las Vegas, has passed away. He was 63 years old. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, he passed away in his home at about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Johathan had reportedly been unresponsive for 36 hours prior to his death, after lying down for a nap on Monday. The cause of death is not yet known officially, but in 2009, Johnathan was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a degenerative disease that affects the muscles in the heart. In 2014, he told an audience that he had been given a year to live.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 23 HOURS AGO