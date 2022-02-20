ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tribute to the American Black Composer

nationalblackguide.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLynn Swanson and The New South Festival Singers join with Tenor Timothy Harper to celebrate the American...

nationalblackguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Sun-Times

A forgotten Black composer is heard again in Music of the Baroque’s compelling ‘The Chevalier’

History can be cruel. An accomplished person who deserves to be remembered is sometimes all but forgotten. That was certainly the case with Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, a multifaceted and prominent 18th-century French figure who was at once a champion fencer, vocal abolitionist, military officer and, perhaps most important, master violinist, conductor and composer.
SKOKIE, IL
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Officially Separated Just Days After Celebrating Christmas Together

A heartbreaking end to the holidays. Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence officially separated last month — just days after they spent Christmas together. The Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, listed January 7 as her date of separation from the Boy Meets World alum, 42, in the divorce paperwork she filed in Los Angeles on Friday, February 18. Two weeks earlier, Burke shared an Instagram snap of herself and her husband enjoying the holidays with their pooch, Ysabella.
LOS ANGELES, CA
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Director#Gospel#Black History Month#New South#African American
Sun-Journal

Eamon White’s tribute to Black History Month

Maine artist and Lewiston art teacher Eamon White recently created a series of vector portraits for Black History Month featuring Black Americans who were impacted by racism and fought to change it. White started using the hashtag #CreateChange after his vector portrait of George Floyd went viral in 2020. He...
LEWISTON, ME
CBS San Francisco

Black Composers in the Spotlight at San Francisco Conservatory of Music

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The Emerging Black Composers Project is a 10-year program at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music that spotlights early-career Black American composers. “Being a composer, it’s a challenging task, regardless of age, regardless of color. There are many people who don’t get the opportunity to even hear their music,” said Jonathan Bingham, a 2021 EBCP winner. “When we move forward into the 21st century, there is a shift in demographics. We want to keep the audience membership healthy in classical music.” Since 2020, the project has encouraged entries from Black composers under 35. Recipients are awarded a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Rock Hill Herald

Charlotte strings musicians aim to promote diversity and works by Black composers

Two summers ago, during the uncertainty of the growing COVID-19 pandemic, combined with escalating social and racial tensions, Malik Johnson did what he knows best: He played his violin. Along with roughly 20 other musicians, Johnson, who teaches elementary music education at Cabarrus Charter Academy in Concord, grabbed his bow...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Sanford Herald

Kerry Washington pays tribute to Rosa Parks for Black History Month

Kerry Washington has paid tribute to Rosa Parks and urged people to "continue the fight". The former 'Scandal' actress recreated civil rights activist's 1956 mugshot on Instagram to celebrated Black History Month as she shared a photo of herself alongside the snap taken of Parks after she was arrested in 1955 for refusing to give up her bus seat to a white man in Montgomery, Alabama in opposition to racial segregation in the southern states of America.
MONTGOMERY, AL
SFGate

Composer Kris Bowers Unpacks the Idea of ‘Black Excellence’: ‘It Exists in the Small Moments of Every Day’

“Black excellence” is one of those phrases that might be difficult to explain, but you know it when you see it. It almost instantly pops into my mind — often in hashtag form — when I see images of classic Black icons or beautiful Black bodies dressed to the nines and stunningly captured in photographs; everybody Black at award shows; the Obamas; or anything Beyoncé and Jay-Z do.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Brunswick News

Episcopal church revives concert highlighting Black composers

In many ways, St. Athanasius Episcopal Church’s upcoming free concert is a celebration of heritage. Members of the historic church on Albany Street in downtown Brunswick did most of the legwork and will host the event, but four other Episcopal churches in the area under the umbrella of Glynn Episcopal Ministries (GEM) participated in funding and planning the event, which is free to the public and scheduled for Feb. 20.
BRUNSWICK, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Fertile Ground: Blue Heron, ZuCot Gallery & APS partner to inspire student art

The mythical Sankofa bird – depicted in art with its feet facing forward and its head turned to look back from where it came – has become the symbolic force behind a new partnership between Blue Heron Nature Preserve, ZuCot Gallery, and Atlanta Public Schools to show students and educators the strong connection between nature and […] The post Fertile Ground: Blue Heron, ZuCot Gallery & APS partner to inspire student art appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
SheKnows

General HospitalComings & Goings

We can’t even count how many times we’ve thought, “Oh, this is how General Hospital is writing off Peter August,” only to be proven wrong. But at last, it appears that the indestructible villain’s reign of terror really is over, what with having died with his mom-turned-aunt Anna by his side.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Amazing Johnathan Dies At 63

Stage magician The Amazing Johnathan, long a fixture in Las Vegas, has passed away. He was 63 years old. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, he passed away in his home at about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Johathan had reportedly been unresponsive for 36 hours prior to his death, after lying down for a nap on Monday. The cause of death is not yet known officially, but in 2009, Johnathan was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a degenerative disease that affects the muscles in the heart. In 2014, he told an audience that he had been given a year to live.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Alissa Rose

A 1500-Year-Old manuscript mentioned Jesus Christ wasn't crucified

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational and educational purposes. The Holy Scripture of Christianity, known as the Bible, was written over 2000 years ago and contained the whole story of Jesus Christ's life. There are many versions of the Bible in many languages, but almost all of them have the same story of Jesus Christ's life, except this manuscript, which mentions a completely different story of Jesus Christ's life.
ComicBook

The Sopranos Star Michael Imperioli Threw His Emmy in the Trash

Though his career started before his appearance on the hit HBO series, actor Michael Imperioli is best known for his role of Christopher Moltisanti on The Sopranos. Across the six seasons of the show, Imperioli was nominated for five Primetime Emmy awards for his role, nabbing the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nods in 2001, '03, '06, and '07, and winning the award in 2004, the same year that his on-screen partner Drea de Matteo won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Emmy. Speaking in a new interview, Imperioli told the tale of the night he won and how his Emmy ended up in the trash (spoiler, it got out of the trash).
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy