UMass splits series with UConn after 4-2 loss on Saturday night

By Kayla Gregoire
Daily Collegian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Massachusetts hockey team started where it left off on Friday against Connecticut on Saturday night with a dominant first two periods, but it was not enough to secure a win. UMass controlled the game from the start with nine shots on goal, compared to UConn’s three going into...

