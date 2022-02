Five student wrestlers qualified for state wrestling tournament next week. – Last weekend the Central Section Masters Tournament was held at North High School in Bakersfield. As a team, the Paso Robles High School wrestling placed 12 out of 118 schools. Five Paso Robles High School wrestlers qualified for the state wrestling tournament next week at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO