We Went Bigfoot Hunting With Sleep / High on Fire’s Matt Pike

Matt Pike has had a long and storied career as a member of pioneering stoner-metal trios Sleep and High on Fire. But the pandemic has been hard on team players, and so this year the guitarist and vocalist is releasing his first solo album, Pike vs the Automaton—a heartbreaking work of cabin fever. He recorded it largely at home with drummer Jon Reid, a current and former bandmate of Pike’s wife, multi-instrumentalist Alyssa Maucere-Pike (in Glory in the Shadows and Lord Dying, respectively). Maucere-Pike also appears on this fierce and flexible album, whose trippy gurgle is redolent of pungent bong water and whose guitars sound like they might shoot fire like in Mad Max: Fury Road. In the press materials for the album, Pike says he set out to make a psychedelic rock record that fans of Sleep and High on Fire would like, and in my opinion he succeeded. “Trapped in a Midcave” is a heavy chugging monstrosity of a riff machine, with fiendishly catchy flourishes of 80s hard rock and metal, a guitar solo that sounds like it’s blasting out of an airlock, and a charming old-school fade-out.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO