We Went Bigfoot Hunting With Sleep / High on Fire’s Matt Pike

By Graham Hartmann
 4 days ago
Sleep / High on Fire riff lord Matt Pike has just released his debut solo album, Pike vs. the Automaton. To celebrate another batch of filthy tunes from the stoner metal king, we ventured into the woods to search for the elusive creature known as Bigfoot. If you watch...

Guitar World Magazine

Matt Pike takes a surprise blues turn with Brent Hinds on new solo track, Land

Sleep/High on Fire riff machine Matt Pike has debuted new single, Land, an unexpectedly bluesy track electrified by the appearance of Mastodon six-stringer Brent Hinds. Both guitarists lay down vibey solos in the song – Pike’s focuses on a spacey, Planet Caravan-esque modal approach, while Hinds digs deep into his well of psychedelic slow-blues leads, complete with lashings of phaser. The Mastodon man provides slide guitar throughout, too.
MUSIC
CHICAGO READER

Matt Pike of High on Fire makes his solo debut with a psych-rock blowout

Matt Pike has had a long and storied career as a member of pioneering stoner-metal trios Sleep and High on Fire. But the pandemic has been hard on team players, and so this year the guitarist and vocalist is releasing his first solo album, Pike vs the Automaton—a heartbreaking work of cabin fever. He recorded it largely at home with drummer Jon Reid, a current and former bandmate of Pike’s wife, multi-instrumentalist Alyssa Maucere-Pike (in Glory in the Shadows and Lord Dying, respectively). Maucere-Pike also appears on this fierce and flexible album, whose trippy gurgle is redolent of pungent bong water and whose guitars sound like they might shoot fire like in Mad Max: Fury Road. In the press materials for the album, Pike says he set out to make a psychedelic rock record that fans of Sleep and High on Fire would like, and in my opinion he succeeded. “Trapped in a Midcave” is a heavy chugging monstrosity of a riff machine, with fiendishly catchy flourishes of 80s hard rock and metal, a guitar solo that sounds like it’s blasting out of an airlock, and a charming old-school fade-out.
ROCK MUSIC
Kerrang

Album review: Matt Pike – Pike Vs. The Automaton

Thanks to his huge success with Sleep and High On Fire, Matt Pike has become something of a stoner-metal household name, so it’s surprising that he’s waited until now to release any solo material. Less surprising are the A-list metal musicians he’s enlisted the help of for his debut, including Jeff Matz (High On Fire) and Brent Hinds (Mastodon).
ROCK MUSIC
Coheed and Cambria Book Summer Tour With Dance Gavin Dance, Debut ‘The Liars Club’ Video

Coheed and Cambria are in the midst of a U.S. tour with Sheer Mag right now, and they've already confirmed they'll return to the road with another stateside headlining trek set for the summer, for which they'll be joined by Dance Gavin Dance and Mothica. Adding to the excitement is the arrival of an animated music video for "The Liars Club," the third single off Coheed's highly-anticipated new record, Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind.
THEATER & DANCE
Slipknot Tear Through ‘The Chapeltown Rag’ in New Music Video

Slipknot on Thursday (Feb. 17) shared a performance-based video for their latest single, last November's thumping metal anthem "The Chapeltown Rag." The new clip uses recent live footage of the band's always exuberant concerts to underscore the sonic brutality of the signature Slipknot track. And it's just the latest vivid...
MUSIC
Dorothy Unveils Live Acoustic Version of ‘Rest in Peace’

Just a few weeks after the release of her latest single "Rest in Peace," Dorothy has unveiled a video doing a live, acoustic performance of the track. This live take on the song was filmed last month at the Sunset Sound studio in Los Angeles, Calif., and the intimate setting really accentuates the power of Dorothy's vocals. The video was directed by Matt Akana — check it out below.
MUSIC
