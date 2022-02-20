Schools have narrowed the digital divide

For many years, area school systems have had a goal of providing all students with technology devices, but it wasn’t until the pandemic — and the subsequent federal relief dollars provided to schools — that these efforts were realized.

In March 2020, schools were in a panic. They quickly had to gather materials and figure out ways for students to begin learning remotely. Many students did not have access to quality internet, and several did not have laptops on which to connect with their teachers.

This led to a digital divide that has been shored up gradually in the last two years, educators report.

Most schools in the area have been able to provide a laptop to every student in kindergarten through 12th grade by utilizing the elementary and secondary emergency relief funds (ESSER) provided by the federal government to help schools recover learning loss as a result of the pandemic.

Jared Revlett, Owensboro Public Schools spokesman, said elementary students do have laptops, but they typically do not take them home every day, unless there is an anticipated nontraditional learning day on the horizon.

He said making the laptop-to-student ratio one-to-one has been a goal of the district for several years.

“We always wanted to narrow that gap when it came to access to technology,” he said. “The ESSER funds are what allowed us to really get ahead on that.”

Those funds have also been used to address internet issues students and families may face. Some families are either unable to afford the internet, or they live in a location that doesn’t have providers offering those services.

That accounts for about 7% of OPS students and about 422 of Daviess County Public Schools students. Muhlenberg County Schools also reported that 20% of its students are without access to the internet.

Seth Southard, Ohio County Schools superintendent, said there are about 20-25% of district students who struggle with having good internet. They may have it, but they are unable to stream or even watch video lessons due to the poor quality of the connection.

For that reason, OCS students don’t participate in nontraditional instruction. With nearly one-quarter of students without access to the internet, Southard said “it just doesn’t sit right” with him to have that amount of unequal access to learning.

“It’s not fair for students to get left behind because they don’t have quality internet at home,” he said.

To help alleviate that issue, schools also have purchased hotspots or cellular devices that can be checked out or sent home with students when they need to participate in remote learning. Schools also have made available Wi-Fi-capable buses that have been able to provide access to neighborhoods.

Southard said there were too many students too far out in the county for the school system to give every student a hotspot. So what the school system did when students had to be home was provide a hotspot at each of its elementary schools. That way families could drive into the school parking lot to access lessons and download assignments and videos.

School systems pay several thousand dollars a month for hotspot services, which is a concern for Aaron Yeiser, DCPS instructional technology coordinator.

He said right now schools have “good band-aids” on the problem of providing equitable access to technology for students.

“I do worry about what happens next year when so many of our federal grants that are covering the hot spots go away,” he said. “I don’t know any school districts around us that will be able to sustain paying for the hot spots. It would be many thousands of dollars per month that would be absorbed by districts once the federal funds dry up.”

He also has concerns for the next five-to-eight years, when school systems will have to look at replacing aged laptops. The official end of life of a Chromebook is six years, so when school systems are looking to purchase new ones, they will be facing a problem.

With federal funding being short-lived, he said, “it will cause sustainability problems in just a couple of years.”

