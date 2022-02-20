Police trained to de-escalate situations

When Trooper Corey King was at the Kentucky State Police academy, an instructor asked cadets in his class, “what’s the most important tool you have?”

The cadets, King said, guessed their most important tool was a taser or their firearm. They weren’t even close.

“The instructor pointed to his mouth,” King said.

An officer’s biggest asset, the instructor said, is the ability to talk to a person during a call for service and to listen to what the person has to say.

“For a lot of people, that’s simply what they need: To have communication with someone who is empathetic and understands,” King said.

De-escalation and crisis intervention training starts at law enforcement academies and continues when new officers arrive at their departments for field training. Such training is also updated regularly for veteran officers.

Lt. Courtney Yerington, training officer for the Owensboro Police Department, said new officers work with field training officers, who both teach them and evaluate their progress. A core skill for officers is learning how to communicate with people, Yerington said.

People at the scene of a call can be agitated or angry. The goal, Yerington said, is to talk to people in a way that helps them calm down, and then talk to them about what is causing their distress.

“The first thing the officer on scene (will do) is they are going to separate (the parties), talk to each side and get their side of the story,” Yerington said. “If you let them talk, you can de-escalate the situation and help resolve it.”

The approach is the same when officers are called to a person experiencing a mental disturbance: Calm the subject and let them talk.

“Typically when we respond, that individual is in some state of crisis or heightened awareness,” said Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD’s public information officer. “But the whole emphasis in crisis intervention training is talking to people and trying to de-escalate the situation to where they can have a conversation with you.”

“Mental illness or drug psychosis is different, but the response is the same: Be empathetic, polite, listen and respond accordingly,” King said.

More from this section

The officer tries to build a rapport with the person on the scene and display empathy for their situation.

“As the officer talks to the individual, you develop a strategy on the fly” on how to resolve the situation, Boggess said.

“It’s about understanding where they are coming from,” Yerington said. “If you have not been in that situation, you are letting them know you hear them, and you’re there to resolve the situation the best way possible.”

King said learning how to talk to people is “an art form” that not everyone can do. When de-escalation and crisis intervention are used successfully, even arrests don’t have to be negative experiences, King said.

“There are people I’ve arrested who will shake me hand (and say), ‘you treated me so well. You treated me with such respect,’ ” King said. “They felt they were dealt with accordingly and cared for.”

Calls where a person refuses to cooperate or won’t come out might require a negotiator. At OPD, negotiators are officers with advanced training on speaking with people in crisis situations.

Not every situation can be solved through crisis intervention. If there is danger to the subject of the call, other people or the officer, officers might need to stop the situation.

“We do our best to (use) the minimal amount of force we need,” Yerington said.

“The minute it starts to get dangerous, to their safety or anyone else’s ... we are trained very well on that transition,” King said.

In the case of a mental disturbance, or psychosis caused by drugs, the best result is to get the person to cooperate to be taken for an mental health evaluation, King said. That applies to the subject’s family as well. King said part of crisis intervention in a case involving an involuntary hospitalization for a mental health evaluation is “making (family members) feel comfortable with the decision everyone had to make.”

“We try to work with health professionals,” he said. “a lot of us have been trained at RiverValley on drug psychosis and schizophrenia.”

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse