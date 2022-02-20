ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Police trained to de-escalate situations

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 4 days ago

When Trooper Corey King was at the Kentucky State Police academy, an instructor asked cadets in his class, “what’s the most important tool you have?”

The cadets, King said, guessed their most important tool was a taser or their firearm. They weren’t even close.

“The instructor pointed to his mouth,” King said.

An officer’s biggest asset, the instructor said, is the ability to talk to a person during a call for service and to listen to what the person has to say.

“For a lot of people, that’s simply what they need: To have communication with someone who is empathetic and understands,” King said.

De-escalation and crisis intervention training starts at law enforcement academies and continues when new officers arrive at their departments for field training. Such training is also updated regularly for veteran officers.

Lt. Courtney Yerington, training officer for the Owensboro Police Department, said new officers work with field training officers, who both teach them and evaluate their progress. A core skill for officers is learning how to communicate with people, Yerington said.

People at the scene of a call can be agitated or angry. The goal, Yerington said, is to talk to people in a way that helps them calm down, and then talk to them about what is causing their distress.

“The first thing the officer on scene (will do) is they are going to separate (the parties), talk to each side and get their side of the story,” Yerington said. “If you let them talk, you can de-escalate the situation and help resolve it.”

The approach is the same when officers are called to a person experiencing a mental disturbance: Calm the subject and let them talk.

“Typically when we respond, that individual is in some state of crisis or heightened awareness,” said Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD’s public information officer. “But the whole emphasis in crisis intervention training is talking to people and trying to de-escalate the situation to where they can have a conversation with you.”

“Mental illness or drug psychosis is different, but the response is the same: Be empathetic, polite, listen and respond accordingly,” King said.

More from this section

The officer tries to build a rapport with the person on the scene and display empathy for their situation.

“As the officer talks to the individual, you develop a strategy on the fly” on how to resolve the situation, Boggess said.

“It’s about understanding where they are coming from,” Yerington said. “If you have not been in that situation, you are letting them know you hear them, and you’re there to resolve the situation the best way possible.”

King said learning how to talk to people is “an art form” that not everyone can do. When de-escalation and crisis intervention are used successfully, even arrests don’t have to be negative experiences, King said.

“There are people I’ve arrested who will shake me hand (and say), ‘you treated me so well. You treated me with such respect,’ ” King said. “They felt they were dealt with accordingly and cared for.”

Calls where a person refuses to cooperate or won’t come out might require a negotiator. At OPD, negotiators are officers with advanced training on speaking with people in crisis situations.

Not every situation can be solved through crisis intervention. If there is danger to the subject of the call, other people or the officer, officers might need to stop the situation.

“We do our best to (use) the minimal amount of force we need,” Yerington said.

“The minute it starts to get dangerous, to their safety or anyone else’s ... we are trained very well on that transition,” King said.

In the case of a mental disturbance, or psychosis caused by drugs, the best result is to get the person to cooperate to be taken for an mental health evaluation, King said. That applies to the subject’s family as well. King said part of crisis intervention in a case involving an involuntary hospitalization for a mental health evaluation is “making (family members) feel comfortable with the decision everyone had to make.”

“We try to work with health professionals,” he said. “a lot of us have been trained at RiverValley on drug psychosis and schizophrenia.”

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Two top Manhattan prosecutors working on Trump Organization case resign

Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
CBS News

Biden announces sanctions against company behind Nord Stream 2 pipeline

President Biden on Wednesday announced his administration is imposing sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG — the company behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, now halted, and its corporate officers. This announcement comes as a senior defense official says Russian forces are uncoiled and ready to invade now, and the new sanctions complement those imposed by the U.S. and Europe this week.
POTUS
Fox News

Pregnancy-related deaths climbed in first year of pandemic

Pregnancy-related deaths for U.S. mothers climbed higher in the pandemic’s first year, continuing a decades-long trend that disproportionately affects Black people, according to a government report released Wednesday. Overall in 2020, there were almost 24 deaths per 100,000 births, or 861 deaths total — numbers that reflect mothers dying...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Training#Police Academy#De Escalation#Mental Health#Yerington#Opd
NBC News

Ahmaud Arbery's murderers being found guilty of hate crimes offers a crucial lesson

The federal hate crime convictions of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery offer a crucial lesson for prosecutors and police: Don't be afraid of charging, prosecuting and trying hate crime cases. All of us should applaud the successful prosecution of these three racist murderers, but at the same time, we must challenge the assumptions that this case was extraordinarily difficult to win and only cases with overwhelming evidence of racially motivated violence deserve to be charged and prosecuted as hate crimes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Winter storm to bring snow and ice to states from Texas to Maine

A significant winter storm is expected to move from the Southern Plains through the Ohio Valley and into New England beginning on Wednesday. The National Weather Service warned the snow and ice could result in power outages and dangerous travel conditions for many. Portions of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois,...
TEXAS STATE
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
3K+
Followers
219
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy