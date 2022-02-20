MidAmerica Airpark is filling up

Metalsa Owensboro, Inc. is shown behind a new building under construction on Friday at MidAmerica Airpark. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

In May 1990, the city, county and the private Owensboro-Daviess County Industrial Foundation put together 480 acres between Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport and Carter Road with plans to turn it into MidAmerica Airpark, the community’s newest industrial park.

The idea was to attract new industries that would use the the airport for shipping manufactured goods or for convenient access by corporate executives.

After all, in 1988-89, Owensboro had made the short list for a $75 million Federal Express maintenance operations facility that would have employed 800 people.

Local officials were convinced that the airport would eventually become a cargo hub.

When the new industrial park opened on Aug. 31, 1995, that was still the hope.

By that time, the new park had already seen a $5 million investment in buying the property and building roads, sewers and utilities.

Back then, as now, the community was running out of land for industrial development.

Fast forward to 2022, and the airpark is filling up.

A new company?

Brittaney Johnson, president of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., says a unnamed company has an option to buy a 24.5-acre tract in the airpark.

And it must exercise that option by April if it wants the property.

If that tract is taken, Johnson said, 91.5 acres will remain.

There’s an eight-acre tract and an 83.5-acre tract near the end of the 8,000-foot runway at the airport that are still available.

They are next to each other, Johnson said, so one company could take both.

Streets and other improvements have reduced the size of the airpark to 395.5 acres since it was first envisioned.

Today, it is home to a number of companies, including CRS Onesource, Metalsa, Kentucky Bioprocessing, Toyotetsu MidAmerica, UniFirst Corp. and U.S. Bank Home Mortgage.

But none of them are major users of the airport.

MidAmerica is really just another industrial park today.

But because it’s there, Carter Road has been widened to five lanes and the main runway at the airport has been expanded to 8,000 square feet, holding out hope that something air-related may still happen someday.

In 2019, it looked like Green River Distilling Co. might build six rickhouses there to age its bourbon. But that fell through.

In 2013, Nick Brake, who was then president of EDC, said, “We’re getting to the point where we don’t have much industrial land in Owensboro.”

Little has changed since then.

Ross Perot Jr., son of the Texas billionaire and a development tycoon in his own right, spoke at the dedication of the airpark in 1995.

“This is a population center for the United States,” he said. “It’s where the air freight companies and the trucking companies want to be located.”

There have been a few near misses through the years.

In 2007, Paul Steely, then Kentucky’s aviation commissioner, said the runway extension almost attracted a Canadian aviation company.

The company was considering a location in the United States, and Owensboro was the only city that met its criteria, he said.

But Steely said Ontario made the company an offer to stay in Canada that it couldn’t pass up.

And in 2006, a company called Midline Air Freight, which hauled freight for UPS, wanted to lease a hangar at the airport for maintenance of its aircraft.

But that also failed to materialize.

Local officials haven’t given up hope though.

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com