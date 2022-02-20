Kings rally for 5-3 win at Arizona

Drew Doughty and Adrian Kempe each registered two goals and an assist to help the visiting Los Angeles Kings rally from a 3-1 second period deficit for a 5-3 win against the Arizona Coyotes.

It was Kempe’s second straight two-goal game.

Trevor Moore also scored for the Kings, who have won four of five and have points in eight of their past nine games (6-1-2). Anze Kopitar had three assists and Cal Petersen made 20 saves.

Anton Stralman, Lawson Crouse and Clayton Keller scored for the Coyotes, who are 2-9-0 over their past 11 games. Karel Vejmelka made 34 saves for Arizona, which was playing its first game since Feb. 11.

The Coyotes took a 1-0 lead at 8:52 of the first period. After an Arizona shot hit traffic in front, Stralman controlled the rebound, centered the puck from behind the goal line, and it hit a Kings player before bouncing into the net.

The Kings tied it 12 seconds later. Kopitar, along the left boards, passed across to Kempe, whose one-timer from the top of the right circle beat Vejmelka.

Crouse gave the Coyotes a 2-1 lead at 7:41 of the second period when he converted a backhand pass from Alex Galchenyuk on a 2-on-1 rush.

Keller made it 3-1 when he scored on a wrist shot from the left circle on the rush at 12:40.

Doughty converted a cross-ice pass from Kempe on a power play to pull the Kings within 3-2 at 18:33.

Moore knocked in the rebound of Viktor Arvidsson’s shot to tie the score 3-3 at 6:24 of the third period, and Doughty gave the Kings a 4-3 lead when he intercepted defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere’s clearing attempt and fired it past Vejmelka.

Kempe made it 5-3 when he scored his team-leading 23rd goal on a one-timer from the left circle at 10:03 off a pass from Doughty during a power play.

The Kings were 2-for-4 on the power play. The Coyotes went 0-for-3.

