Pharmaceuticals

Why COVID vaccine should be mandated

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 4 days ago

I cannot understand the anti-vaccine craze. I am a retired school nurse of 21 years with a master’s degree in health education and bachelor’s degree, and a mother and grandmother, too. I had an uncle die of Spanish flu in 1918 at age 12. I lived through...

www.tribtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

Faye Flam: New COVID variants complicate the question of vaccine mandates

Post-infection immunity might be a strange topic for political strife, but it touches on COVID vaccine mandates and whether those who’ve had the virus should be exempt. And so when publications such as The Hill run headlines such as “CDC Finally Recognizing Natural Immunity – Legislators should Follow,” it carries the implication the CDC has been ignoring some long-held scientific evidence. But the science is more complicated and unsettled than that.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Charleston Press

A 33-year-old man with no prior medical history died of an autoimmune disease developed hours after his second Covid-vaccine shot, doctors

Most of the states across America have already dropped the well-known pandemic measures while the rest of the states are considering to do it in near future as the country is entering from pandemic to endemic phase with Covid-19. This transition seems possible since majority of Americans are now vaccinated against Covid-19 or have developed natural immunity after recovering from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salk
The Independent

A more contagious version of the Omicron variant has been spreading in US: ‘We’re all on the edge of our seats’

Scientists are keeping close watch on the BA.2 strain of the Omicron variant that has quietly spread throughout the United States.BA.2 has now been detected in more than 30 states, makes up around 3.9 per cent of new infections, and appears to be doubling quickly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker. “If it doubles again to 8 per cent, that means we’re into the exponential growth phase and we may be staring at another wave of Covid-19 coming in the US,” Samuel Scarpino, the manager director of pathogen surveillance at the Rockefeller Foundation, told NPR.“And that’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Soon only one U.S. state will still have an indoor mask mandate

Wearing a face mask is becoming increasingly optional as pandemic rules ease across much of the U.S., the most visible shift in how millions of Americans today view the threat from COVID-19. Every state, with the exception of Hawaii, is either ditching or planning to eliminate mask mandates as the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shot#Influenza A Virus#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Spanish
Daily Mail

Boy, 16, with Crohn's disease who is allergic to ALL food and survives on baby formula could face starvation after FDA recalls only brand he uses due to possible deadly bacterial infections

A 16-year-old boy with Crohn's disease is facing starvation because the brand which makes the baby formula he survives on is recalling the product. Will Rowan, from Vienna, Virginia, only eats EleCare Jr powdered infant formula because of his extreme deadly food allergies. His mother Claire says that her son...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The doctor who was told her illness was ‘all in her head’ – and is transforming the treatment of her rare genetic condition

To finally get a diagnosis, 20 years after complaining of symptoms – and being told it was all in your head – might, to some, come as a relief. “You would think that,” says Dr Alissa Zingman. “But most of it was grief.” Zingman was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a genetic condition that affects the connective tissue in the body. “The thing about connective tissue is that it’s everywhere,” says Zingman, who trained in orthopaedic surgery. “It can affect your eyes, your nervous system, your gastrointestinal system. It affects the spine and joints.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fox News

Doctor explains why vaccine mandates are unnecessary

©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
KTLA

California lawmakers push new workplace mandate for COVID-19 vaccine

California would mandate that all businesses require their employees and independent contractors to receive the COVID-19 vaccine under legislation announced Friday by Democratic state lawmakers that was immediately criticized by Republicans as government overreach. Employees or contractors who qualify for medical or religious exemptions would have to be regularly tested under a planned amendment to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

Another Injunction Against the Military as to Religious Exemptions from COVID Vaccination Mandate

From Judge Steven Merryday's opinion today in Navy Seal 1 v. Biden (M.D. Fla.):. Here is the short version: Expressly applicable to each branch of the federal government, the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) commands the military to grant to a service member harboring a sincerely held religious objection to COVID-19 vaccination a religious exemption from the vaccination (1) unless a compelling overnmental interest requires the vaccination and (2) unless a good faith evaluation, directed specifically to the singular circumstances of the service member—that is, directed "to the person" requesting the exemption—demonstrates that no less restrictive means is available to the military reasonably to protect the compelling governmental interest. Under the command of RFRA, the military bears the burden of showing both the existence of a compelling governmental interest and the absence of a less restrictive means of reasonably protecting that interest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Mask Mandates Ending in All But One State

Feb. 23, 2022 -- As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline across the U.S., all states but one -- Hawaii -- have dropped their mask mandates or have announced plans to do so in coming weeks. Retailers and cruises are following along, with Apple and Target stores lifting their...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

