Amazon Introduces S3 Batch Replication to Replicate Existing Objects

By Renato Losio
InfoQ.com
 4 days ago

Amazon recently introduced Batch Replication for S3, an option to replicate existing objects and synchronize buckets. The new feature is designed for use cases such as disaster recovery setup, reduce latency or transfer ownership of existing data. While S3 Replication has been available since 2015, until now customers had...

www.infoq.com

