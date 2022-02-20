Amazon Introduces S3 Batch Replication to Replicate Existing Objects

RNA technology has recently come to the forefront of innovative medicines and is being explored for a wide range of therapies, including prophylactic and therapeutic vaccines, biotherapeutic protein expression and gene therapy. In addition to conventional mRNA platforms now approved for prophylactic SARS-CoV2 vaccines, synthetic self-replicating RNA vaccines are currently being evaluated in the clinic for infectious disease and oncology. The prototypical srRNA vectors in clinical development are derived from alphaviruses, specifically Venezuelan Equine Encephalitis Virus (VEEV). While non-VEEV alphaviral strains have been explored as single cycle viral particles, their use as synthetic vectors largely remains under-utilized in clinical applications. Here we describe the potential commonalities and differences in synthetic alphaviral srRNA vectors in host cell interactions, immunogenicity, cellular delivery, and cargo expression. Thus, unlike the current thinking that VEEV-based srRNA is a one-size-fits-all platform, we argue that a new drug development approach leveraging panels of customizable, synthetic srRNA vectors will be required for clinical success.
