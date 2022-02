Family is everything when it comes to Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson. That much was clear once again on Monday evening. What better way to cap off your Monday than with an adorable family post from Sadie Robertson? Maybe it’s just us, but we love watching the Duck Dynasty family grow bigger with each passing day. Right in the middle of all of that is Sadie Robertson, the girl who starred on the A&E reality show Duck Dynasty from 2012 to 2017. She also appeared on Season 19 of Dancing with the Stars, finishing as the first runner-up. Next to her, of course, is her husband, Christian Huff, and their adorable daughter, Honey James.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO