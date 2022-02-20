Colder weather on the horizon

A strong cold front will bring a sharp weather change tonight. This front will usher in a strong north wind for Saturday and more cloud cover. There’s a slight chance of rain late tonight into early Saturday, mainly for areas east and southeast of DFW. The bigger story will be the blustery north wind and chilly conditions all day. Saturday’s temperatures will only be in the 40s for most of the day. Temperatures will dip below freezing by Sunday morning, but then recover into the 60s for Sunday afternoon under sunny skies. Mild weather will reestablish itself next week with highs in the 60s and 70s.

DALLAS, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO