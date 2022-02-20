ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Colder weather on the horizon

By Robert Poynter
pinejournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday will be mostly cloudy with chances of mixed precipitation in the morning....

www.pinejournal.com

Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Getting colder again; Chance of snow

It felt more like spring than winter across parts of Utah yesterday! Don't get used to it. A weakening cold front will cross Northern and Central Utah today. Temperatures behind the front will be dropping back down closer to average for this time of year. Snow flurries are possible over the mountains and as far south as Ogden, but with no accumulation expected. South of the cold front, southerly winds will keep it mild across Southern Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Q2 News

A snowy, colder Wednesday

Expecting more snow this morning through early afternoon as a stronger shot of cold air moves through the area making today the coldest day of the week with highs stalling in the 20s and 30s.
BILLINGS, MT
Cleveland.com

Colder with slight chance of snow: Northeast Ohio’s Wednesday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - After a bit of spring-like weather, temperatures will grow chillier for the rest of the work week. The National Weather Service’s forecast for Wednesday calls for highs only around freezing with a slight chance of snow throughout the day. Overnight lows will fall to around 20 degrees. Conditions Thursday will be much the same with highs in the 30s and a chance for more snow showers.
CLEVELAND, OH
KELOLAND TV

Colder Temps Return to Kick Off Your Weekend Weather

Good morning! The weather is turning colder across KELOLAND as temperatures fall through the 20s and 30s this morning. Be aware of some icy roads as moisture freezes on some of the surfaces due to the quick change in conditions. The rain yesterday was light for most areas, but Sioux...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
13 WHAM

Turning colder by the weekend

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Clouds will hold for much of the day. And temperatures won't move far either. Expect mainly cloudy skies, and temperatures holding in the 30s for much of the day. There will be the chance of a couple rain or snow showers today. But a good portion of the day will be precipitation free. It will turn breezy.
ROCHESTER, NY
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: More clouds, much colder weather returns to end the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After the Spring-like warmth Saturday, a round of colder weather is starting to move in. We’re watching a weak storm system developing offshore as we move through Sunday. This system stays far enough away to keep rain chances low but the mainly cloudy skies will continue. North winds will usher in much colder weather as afternoon highs drop into the middle 50s. The best chance of showers will likely arrive around sunset Sunday.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Mild Afternoons Through Saturday; Much Colder Sunday

Good Friday morning Above-average temperatures will continue thru Saturday, then turning much colder by Sunday and Monday Mostly sunny skies and mild again on Friday. Highs will reach the upper 40s to 50° with southwest winds 10-15 mph. THIS WEEKEND: Spring-Like Saturday, Winter Returns Sunday One more unseasonably mild day on Saturday with highs in […]
ENVIRONMENT
KMBC.com

Blustery and much colder for your Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will drop into the teens overnight. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Warmer temperatures will return next week with highs in the 50s and 60s Monday through Wednesday. Rain showers are likely Wednesday evening....
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT

Colder air set to move in by this afternoon

Despite a cold front moving through early, our temperatures should still make it into the low to mid 50s by early afternoon. After that, the cold air will funnel in, and we’ll see a sharp drop in temperatures through the overnight. By 10pm, we’ll be a good 25° colder than our lunchtime highs.
KANSAS STATE
Dallas News

Sharply colder Saturday

A strong cold front will bring a sharp weather change tonight. This front will usher in a strong north wind for Saturday and more cloud cover. There’s a slight chance of rain late tonight into early Saturday, mainly for areas east and southeast of DFW. The bigger story will be the blustery north wind and chilly conditions all day. Saturday’s temperatures will only be in the 40s for most of the day. Temperatures will dip below freezing by Sunday morning, but then recover into the 60s for Sunday afternoon under sunny skies. Mild weather will reestablish itself next week with highs in the 60s and 70s.
DALLAS, TX
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Spring-like afternoons, much colder weekend

ANOTHER NICE WARM-UP AHEAD: Temperatures are in the 28-38 degree range across the state early this morning, but the dry airmass in place will heat very effectively, and we project a high in the mid 60s this afternoon with a sunny sky. The average high for Birmingham on February 10 is 58. Sunny weather weather continues tomorrow with a high between 65 and 70 degrees.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WYTV.com

Colder with light snow Thursday

Colder today, warmer for Friday with rain likely in the afternoon. Mid 30’s this morning with a dusting of light snow or light rain or drizzle. Temperatures settle in the lower 30’s today. Light snow at times, less than an inch. Mostly cloudy and mid 20’s tonight.
ENVIRONMENT
WAAY-TV

Much colder to end the week

In the wake of a cold front, colder air will start filtering in from the northwest. It will be a cold day from start to finish on Friday as a result. Temperatures start near freezing and highs only make it to the mid to upper 40s. After the initial drop...
ENVIRONMENT
Eyewitness News

FORECAST: Wintertime weather returns today with snow and colder temperatures!

It's back to February for today! Temperatures have dropped dramatically overnight after record breaking high temperatures were set yesterday, in the upper 50s. As of 4am, it's in the 20s and the 30s across the state, but a wind blowing in from the north and northwest is making it feel much cooler and in the 20s and teens.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 59

Rain to snow; sharply colder weekend

Clouds are increasing and temperatures are rising this morning across the state. An approaching cold front, by mid-morning, will eventually bring rain to the area. In our northern counties, a wintry mix will be possible with some wet snow or sleet pellets falling within areas of rain. Roadways will be wet for downtown but could become a touch slushy for our northern fringe counties before milder air works in and turns the precipitation to all rain. Temperatures will rise with highs reaching the lower 40’s by mid to late afternoon, as winds remain gusty at times, at 12-18 mph from the southwest.
ENVIRONMENT
WNDU

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Turning Colder With Lake Effect Snow By Evening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY:. Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick 12:30pm: Rain showers continuing into the early afternoon before the winds will continue to shift. Winds from the north and west will be gusty and bring back the lake effect snow showers in the evening. Lake effect snow showers continue through the day on Saturday and even into Sunday before wrapping up. Parts of the area could get between 3 and 6 inches of snow. Roads could be snow covered and slick heading into Saturday and Sunday.
SOUTH BEND, IN

