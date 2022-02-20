Best Rugged Cases for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Some users report Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra display issues. The official news today begin with both good and bad news for the Galaxy S22 Series and don't worry, we got more content on them coming very soon. Starting off with the bad news, there's several posts on Reddit where users are having issues with their S22 Ultra's display showing a line of jumbled pixels that kind of looks like static on the bottom half of the panel. Apparently it doesn't happen constantly, but so far all of the models with this issue have been Exynos variants, as if enough drama didn't already happen. And it's still early to tell if it's an SoC problem but so far, no one with a Snapdragon has been able to replicate the issue. My unit has been fine so far but we'll keep you posted on any updates from Sammy on the matter. Moving on to the good news, it looks like demand is going really well for the S22 Series to the point where they're struggling to keep up with the delivery times. As at the moment there's not a single model that can ship by the February 25th release date, with even the 1TB models being pushed to mid-April. Of course demand is great but, shortages also have to do with the matter so it's not all great. Let us know if you guys got a Galaxy S22 and what your delivery time is.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO