NHL

Doughty, Kempe score twice in Kings’ 5-3 victory at Arizona

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Drew Doughty and Adrian Kempe scored two goals apiece and the Los Angeles Kings rallied for a 5-3 victory over the...

keyt.com

Related
The Associated Press

Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins power past Avalanche, 5-1

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak’s scoring slump is a thing of the past. A game after ending a four-game scoreless drought, the Bruins’ top scorer had two goals to help the Boston Bruins roll past the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche 5-1 on Monday. Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk...
NHL
MyNorthwest.com

Parise scores twice, Islanders topple tired Seattle Kraken 5-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Zach Parise scored twice and added an assist, Brock Nelson scored for the third straight game, and the New York Islanders opened their road trip with a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night. New York Islanders 5, Seattle Kraken 2: Box score. New...
NHL
KEYT

CIF semifinal scores

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Here are local results from boys basketball and boys and girls soccer in CIF-Southern and Central sections. Division 3A Bishop Diego 51 St. Pius X-St. Matthias 46 (Cardinals to host Dana Hills on Friday). Division 4A Dos Pueblos 58 Valley Torah 56 (Chargers to host Western...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Spun

Kyle Rittenhouse Announces He Is Suing LeBron James

A few months ago, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James mocked Kyle Rittenhouse for crying when he took the stand during his murder trial. “What tears????? I didn’t see one,” James tweeted in November. “Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”
NBA

