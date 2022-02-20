Doughty, Kempe score twice in Kings’ 5-3 victory at Arizona

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak’s scoring slump is a thing of the past. A game after ending a four-game scoreless drought, the Bruins’ top scorer had two goals to help the Boston Bruins roll past the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche 5-1 on Monday. Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk...
SEATTLE (AP) — Zach Parise scored twice and added an assist, Brock Nelson scored for the third straight game, and the New York Islanders opened their road trip with a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night. New York Islanders 5, Seattle Kraken 2: Box score. New...
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Here are local results from boys basketball and boys and girls soccer in CIF-Southern and Central sections. Division 3A Bishop Diego 51 St. Pius X-St. Matthias 46 (Cardinals to host Dana Hills on Friday). Division 4A Dos Pueblos 58 Valley Torah 56 (Chargers to host Western...
A few months ago, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James mocked Kyle Rittenhouse for crying when he took the stand during his murder trial. “What tears????? I didn’t see one,” James tweeted in November. “Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”
